Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nolan Smith's 4.39 40-yard dash stuns Twitter

By James Morgan,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqPtn_0l6j6mJr00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Nolan Smith put on a show at the 2023 NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Smith, who is no stranger to big performances in Indianapolis, posted a 41.5 inch vertical jump.

Smith played at Georgia from 2019 to 2022. He finished his Georgia career with 12.5 sacks. Unfortunately, Smith’s senior season was cut short due to a torn pectoral muscle he suffered against Florida. The edge rusher continued to be a leader for the Bulldogs and helped Georgia win back-to-back national championships.

Smith is certainly one of the winners of the NFL combine and is now more likely to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Let’s take a look at the reaction to his incredible performance:

Smith's incredible 40-yard dash

Smith posted an official 4.39 second 40-yard dash, which was the fastest of any linebacker or edge rusher at the 2023 NFL combine. Additionally, Smith’s 1.52 second 10-yard split was the fastest of any linebacker or edge rusher.

Nolan Smith's teammates go nuts

Nolan Smith’s Georgia teammates were very happy to see him post an excellent time in the 40-yard dash:

Smith's rare athelticism

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah points out that there has not been an athlete as explosive as Nolan Smith at his weight at the NFL combine ever.

Georgia football has been on another level recently

Watch: Nolan Smith's speed versus NFL wide receivers

Smith's former teammates, media members react

Where is Smith's time against other Georgia football players

Nolan Smith promotes Georgia football program

Nolan Smith promoted Georgia football and had some excellent interviews with the media throughout the week.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ravens Will Let Lamar Jackson Leave
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality at prison
Memphis, TN25 days ago
Ja Morant reportedly brought a gun on the team plane, 50 game suspension could be possible
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
NFL Tight End Darren Waller, WNBA Star Kelsey Plum Announce Major Personal News
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Eagles could be on the verge of losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a massive free agent deal
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Jordan Lockhart decommits from Ole Miss in wake of visit to Alabama
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Breaking: Veteran College Basketball Coach Fired This Morning
Bowling Green, OH2 days ago
Georgia Commit Gives Latest Recruiting Pitch to No. 1 Player in the Nation
Athens, GA2 days ago
Full SEC Tournament Bracket is Set, Who 1-Seed Alabama Will Face in First Game
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Ravens EVP Ozzie Newsome says team will franchise tag QB Lamar Jackson if no deal struck by deadline
Baltimore, MD19 hours ago
Skip Bayless' Shocking Remarks About Ja Morant Are Going Viral
Memphis, TN1 day ago
State basketball tournament: Boys first round recap
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy