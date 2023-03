Georgia edge Robert Beal runs speedy 40-yard dash at NFL combine

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Robert Beal has helped raise his draft stock at the 2023 NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Beal is currently ranked as the No. 284 player on PFF’s NFL draft big board.

However, Beal’s performance in Indianapolis could help increase his standing with NFL teams. Robert Beal ran an official 4.48 second 40-yard dash, which is the sixth-fastest time among edge rushers and linebackers.

Only Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith and Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young had better times at Beal’s position.

Here’s a look at Robert Beal’s best time in the 40-yard dash event:

Robert Beal played at Georgia from 2018-2022. He capped off his career with back-to-back national championships. Beal finished his senior season with 2.5 sacks and 25 total tackles. Beal accumulated nine total sacks in his final two seasons in Athens.