Open in App
The Associated Press

Cameroon forward Choupo-Moting staying at Bayern Munich

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luwZ7_0l6izFxn00
1 of 4

MUNICH (AP) — Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has extended his contract to stay another season at Bayern Munich.

The 33-year-old Choupo-Moting signed a one-year extension, Bayern said on Friday.

Choupo-Moting has helped Bayern adjust to the loss of Robert Lewandowski by scoring 15 times across all competitions so far.

He initially joined Bayern in September 2020 as a backup to Lewandowski and has since compensated for the Polish star’s departure to Barcelona by scoring more goals this season already than in his previous two for Bayern.

Choupo-Moting has 33 in 82 games across all competitions for the Bavarian powerhouse.

“We’re very pleased that Choupo will be staying with us for another year,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said.

Choupo-Moting previously played for Paris Saint-Germain, Stoke City, Schalke and Mainz, after coming through hometown clubs Hamburger SV, St. Pauli, Altona 93 and Teutonia Ottensen.

The Hamburg-born Choupo-Moting has 20 goals in 77 games for Cameroon.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX14 hours ago
Suns’ Kevin Durant out after injuring ankle in pregame slip
Phoenix, AZ4 hours ago
Friend warned police Americans feared missing in Mexico
Brownsville, TX3 hours ago
Gymnast Dunne’s AI spot raises questions about NIL ethics
Baton Rouge, LA11 hours ago
3 Los Angeles police officers shot; conditions unknown
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Reactions to the end of Jim Boeheim’s career at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY7 hours ago
Booker, Ross help Suns rout Thunder after Durant injured
Phoenix, AZ1 hour ago
Clippers pull away in second half to beat Raptors 108-100
Los Angeles, CA37 minutes ago
Vucevic, LaVine lead Bulls to 117-96 win over Nuggets
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Texas Tech coach Adams resigns after insensitive comments
Lubbock, TX2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy