Jamie Dornan Reunites With ‘Belfast’ Costar Caitriona Balfe at Loewe Show

15 Photos

ALL-STAR TEAM: Even though the Loewe show was held on the outskirts of Paris, in front of the picturesque Château de Vincennes, hordes of fans made the pilgrimage in the hope of catching a glimpse of celebrity guests, who included NCT member Taeyoung and fellow K-pop stars Nmixx.

The show doubled as a reunion for “Belfast” stars Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe. “I didn’t realize she was going to be here. She texted me last night as I was getting into bed,” Dornan said. “I haven’t seen her in a year, because she’s been off filming the final series of ‘Outlander,’ so I’m very excited to see her.”

The Irish actor teamed up again with “Belfast” director Kenneth Branagh for his latest project, “A Haunting in Venice.” Branagh’s third Agatha Christie adaptation promises to be another star-studded affair, with an international cast including Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Camille Cottin and Riccardo Scamarcio.

“I finished just before Christmas and it was a joyous experience. We had such a tight little group of actors including Michelle Yeoh, who’s like, maybe, my new favorite person. We had little Jude Hill, who’s in the ‘Belfast’ movie, who plays my son. He’s in ‘A Haunting in Venice’ too so it was a nice little reunion for that too,” Dornan reported.

He admitted that he struggled not to be distracted by the humongous mustache sported by Branagh, who reprises his role as famed detective Hercule Poirot. “It’s very impressive, you know. It’s not altogether real, so there’s a part of you, like the naughty side of me just wants to, like, pull it off all the time,” Dornan said.

Now he’s gearing up to shoot the second series of TV show “The Tourist,” in which he plays the victim of a car crash who wakes up in the hospital with amnesia.

Dornan said he was looking forward to “everything” about reprising the role. “The scripts are incredible, like really mad and funny, and quirky and weird,” he said. “We’re getting to shoot it in Ireland, so that’s a bit of a win for me and I get to see some family. I literally start in a few weeks’ time so I’m very, very excited.”

Dan Levy and Catherine O’Hara Stephane Feugere/WWD

Catherine O’Hara was trying to live up to her reputation as a style icon, courtesy of her role as Moira Rose in the comedy series “Schitt’s Creek.”

“I’m afraid to let people down in person because they think that I’m like my character,” she confessed, saying her killer outfits were down to costar – and series co-creator — Dan Levy. “The best wardrobe — I’ve never loved fittings more in my life.”

She’s switching gears with her latest project. O’Hara has joined the cast of “Argylle,” the new film franchise from “Kingsman” director Matthew Vaughn, alongside Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryce Dallas Howard and Bryan Cranston. Based on the book by first-time author Ellie Conway, it will follow the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle.

“It’s a lot of amazing action. The stunt work is insanely beautiful. It looked like they were killing each other. There’s no need for editing. I’m sure they’re editing beautifully, but just to watch this stuff is really thrilling,” she said. “If I have the opportunity, it’s fun to try new things.”

So what would she like to try that she hasn’t done yet? “Go naked. I didn’t say I wanted to try it, I just said I haven’t done it. Yeah, a long, long naked love scene,” O’Hara replied with a laugh.

Myha’la Herrold was enjoying her Paris Fashion Week debut.

“I am new to the fashion world, in the sense that I’m just meeting lots of people, but I have to say Loewe have been the most welcoming, generous, kind people. They’re just really down-to-earth and they made me feel comfortable from the moment I met them, like I really belonged in the room, and you don’t always feel that way,” she remarked.

She’s gearing up for series three of finance drama “Industry,” and reflected on how she’s grown alongside her character Harper Stern.

“She is so many ends of the spectrum all at once. She’s, I won’t say well-rounded, but like she’s a full human being and getting to experience her humanity has really allowed me to give myself the space to also have humanity and understand that in a person, there are good things, there are things we want to improve,” the U.S. actress reflected.

She will also be seen in the film adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s critically acclaimed disaster novel “Leave the World Behind,” hitting Netflix in December, alongside Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon.

“Talk about a master class. It was […] such a privilege to just be able to be around these people and watch them work and learn from them, and also get to build really nice personal relationships. They’re all amazing human beings,” Herrold said. “I could really do my thing with them and they supported me, so it was honestly like a dream come true.”