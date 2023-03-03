Open in App
Smyrna, TN

Davidson County Source

Whataburger to Open New Middle Tennessee Location Next Week

By Source Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7W5n_0l6iZTDR00
photo from Whataburger

Smyrna, Tenn. – Whataburger will open its newest Nashville-area location on Monday, March 6 at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only at 360 W Sam Ridley Pkwy in Smyrna.

“We are grateful for the community’s warm welcome and encourage locals to visit their new hometown restaurant as we continue to expand and serve this thriving area,” said Operating Partner Christy Sparrow. “Our enthusiastic team of Family Members looks forward to offering guests a great Whataburger experience and serving up our extensive menu of bold flavors, made to order, fresh and hot with a side of extraordinary hospitality.”

The restaurant, the fifth to open in the area, brings 100 local jobs.

Opening with drive-thru service only, guests will be able to place online and curbside orders in the coming weeks.

Whataburger is open 24/7, 364 days a year (closed Christmas Day). Breakfast is served from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

ABOUT WHATABURGER

Whataburger is the hometown hamburger place that hasn’t compromised. We serve bold flavors and original recipes made to order, just like you like it, and pride ourselves on extraordinary hospitality and meaningful connections in our communities. That’s what’s led fans to Whataburger since Harmon Dobson served our first customer in 1950. Headquartered in San Antonio, we’ve stayed close to our roots while building sales of more than $3 billion annually across our 14-state footprint and more than 900 locations. Even with our exceptional menu, we know that people make the difference at Whataburger. That’s why we’re a national 2023 Top Workplaces award winner. Want to become part of our orange spirit? Apply to become a Family Member (what we call our employees) at whataburger.com/careers. Just hungry for a great meal? Download our app on ios or android to order ahead. Shop Whataburger branded merchandise and selected sauces including our famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup at WhataStore.com and find Whataburger original-recipe products in grocery stores. See our press kit for a list of locations, fun facts, milestones and other company information.

