Jon Jones loves what Conor McGregor represents, says return is 'great for the UFC'

LAS VEGAS – Jon Jones thinks everyone benefits from Conor McGregor’s return.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) is expected to compete later this year after he was sidelined due to a broken leg in July 2021. He currently is coaching “The Ultimate Fighter 31” opposite side Michael Chandler and the pair is expected to fight after the show airs.

2023 marks the return of both ex-light heavyweight champion Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) and former dual-champ McGregor – two of the sport’s biggest stars. McGregor however, arguably stands alone when it comes to popularity and pay-per-view sales, and Jones says the sport is better when “The Notorious” is around.

“There’s only one Conor McGregor,” Jones told reporters at the UFC 285 media day Wednesday. “I love Conor. I love what he represents. He’s big. He has this gigantic brand. Some say it’s just as big as our sport. It’s going to be great when he comes back. He’s going to bring a whole new energy, even more fans – it’s great for all of us. It’s great for the sponsors. It’s great for the UFC.

“I wish Conor all the best. I love the way he’s living his life. I never thought in my time that I’d see an MMA fighter with a Lamborghini yacht, but he’s done it. I’m so proud of him. It opens doors for all of us. It lets young fighters know that it’s possible. There’s great business outside of the sport. There’s life-changing opportunity outside of the sport. I’m just so grateful for (him) being that example for all of us.”

Jones returns from a layoff of more than there years to face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title in Saturday’s UFC 285 headliner at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 285.