Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Making millions to box Jake Paul? Darren Till says he'd be 'a dumb c*nt to say no'

By Farah HannounMike Bohn,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3203ML_0l6iXwXy00

Now a free agent, Darren Till is game to box Jake Paul.

Till requested his release from the UFC and said it was due to lingering knee injuries that have hindered both his training and recent performances. The popular native of Liverpool, England, intends to make a UFC return, but in the meantime likes the idea of taking part in standup fights.

He’s open to BKFC if the promotion offers “astronomical” numbers, but one fight he thinks would deliver those figures is a boxing match with Paul, who often has targeted ex-UFC fighters.

“Making millions to fight Jake Paul? I’d be a dumb c*nt to say no,” Till told MMA Junkie. “Are we all just hating because they made a lot of money and made us all buy into it? Maybe. So, count me in.”

Paul is coming off his first career boxing loss, a split decision to Tommy Fury earlier this week in Saudi Arabia. Till wasn’t too impressed with the fight, but praised Paul for his work ethic.

“Sh*t – Tommy definitely won,” Till said. “All this talk of Jake’s not a real boxer – Jake’s been boxing. Jake’s been working really hard, and he’s been dedicating himself. He’s raw. He’s got a lot to learn with movements and balance and stuff like that, but he didn’t seem like he was out of his depth there.

“Everyone’s saying, ‘Tommy should have done him quick,’ and you know what, Tommy’s been boxing since he was 8 – so yeah, he should have. But Jake’s a tough customer. He can take a shot. He can give a shot. He’s very confident, and he’s got a big team around him who are all hyping him.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Eagles could be on the verge of losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a massive free agent deal
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Viktor Hovland's caddie rushes to PGA Tour Superstore for replacement 3-wood before 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Ravens EVP Ozzie Newsome says team will franchise tag QB Lamar Jackson if no deal struck by deadline
Baltimore, MD19 hours ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket for ESPN has been updated. Is Penn State in?
State College, PA12 hours ago
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN4 hours ago
Does the Lamar Jackson discussion rise to the level of collusion?
Cleveland, OH56 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy