Teens Try, Fail To Rob Glen Burnie Dollar Tree, Police Say

Dollar Tree Photo Credit: Image capture © 2023 Google

Three teenagers have been busted after an attempted robbery of a Glen Burnie Dollar Tree, police announced.

Two 14-year-old boys and a third 16-year-old boy were all taken into custody after their descriptions were broadcast to officers in the area of the Ritchie Highway Dollar Tree on Thursday, March 2, according to Anne Arundel County Police officers.

Witnesses say that the teens entered the store earlier that day, with one of them announcing "This is an (expletive) robbery; get down.”

Immediately after the first suspect announced the robbery, another teen knocked over a display shelf, investigators said.

The teens ended up leaving the Dollar Tree without taking any property or cash and were found a short time later by officers.

All three teens were charged accordingly, according to the police.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.