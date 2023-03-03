Open in App
Glen Burnie, MD
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Teens Try, Fail To Rob Glen Burnie Dollar Tree, Police Say

By Annie DeVoe,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLBQq_0l6iVzPP00
Dollar Tree Photo Credit: Image capture © 2023 Google

Three teenagers have been busted after an attempted robbery of a Glen Burnie Dollar Tree, police announced.

Two 14-year-old boys and a third 16-year-old boy were all taken into custody after their descriptions were broadcast to officers in the area of the Ritchie Highway Dollar Tree on Thursday, March 2, according to Anne Arundel County Police officers.

Witnesses say that the teens entered the store earlier that day, with one of them announcing "This is an (expletive) robbery; get down.”

Immediately after the first suspect announced the robbery, another teen knocked over a display shelf, investigators said.

The teens ended up leaving the Dollar Tree without taking any property or cash and were found a short time later by officers.

All three teens were charged accordingly, according to the police.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Glen Burnie, MD newsLocal Glen Burnie, MD
Teen Posts Photo With Gun At Glen Burnie High School: Authorities
Glen Burnie, MD9 hours ago
Road rage with a gun reported by Anne Arundel County Police
Glen Burnie, MD1 day ago
Police searching for suspects on ATV, dirt bikes involved in shooting on Ritchie Highway
Glen Burnie, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Randallstown Resident Tried To Kill Man In Weekend Altercation: Police
Columbia, MD9 hours ago
Joyriding Teens In Stolen DC Car Face Gun, Drug Charges For Police Pursuit In Waldorf: Sheriff
Waldorf, MD5 hours ago
Mother Accused Of Assaulting Student At Aberdeen County Middle School: Police
Aberdeen, MD4 hours ago
Mom Trespasses On School Grounds To Assault 7th Grader: Aberdeen Police
Aberdeen, MD10 hours ago
Police ID 19-Year-Old Women Killed In Violent Montgomery County Crash
Gaithersburg, MD10 hours ago
Attempted kitchen knife stabbing over money in Anne Arundel County
Brooklyn Park, MD1 day ago
Cardiac Arrest Turns Into Homicide In York: Police (DEVELOPING)
York, PA8 hours ago
Man Wearing Fluffy Onesie With Tail Exposes Himself To VA Neighborhood: Police
Haymarket, VA7 hours ago
Accused Thief Finally Busted After Suffering Medical Emergency In VA: Police
Woodbridge, VA7 hours ago
Gunman Gets Life For Fatal Ambush Of Father Of Seven, Ride Share Passenger In Baltimore: AG
Baltimore, MD4 hours ago
Man Shot Multiple Times Checks Himself Into Baltimore Hospital: Police
Baltimore, MD5 hours ago
Man Pulls Gun On Victim At Kids Foot Locker In Annapolis Mall: Police
Annapolis, MD2 days ago
Shooting in Glen Burnie stems from road rage incident
Glen Burnie, MD1 day ago
Teen Cut Across Torso In Glen Burnie High School Knife Fight: Officials
Glen Burnie, MD2 days ago
Teens Take Sheriff's Deputies On Wild Pursuit Through Traffic In Bryans Road: Officials
White Plains, MD1 day ago
Police sergeant arrested for pulling out gun to dispute restaurant bill
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Gunman Convicted Of Shooting 23-Year-Old In Cold Blood: Montgomery County State's Attorney
Boyds, MD3 hours ago
Rockville Man Admits Raping 16-Year-Old Stranger: State Attorney
Rockville, MD1 day ago
Three burglaries reported in Rosedale
Rosedale, MD1 day ago
Suspect who was fatally shot by police in White Marsh identified
White Marsh, MD2 days ago
Baltimore Police Still Trying To Solve 2021 Gas Station Shooting
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Armed assault reported in Perry Hall; Rosedale business robbed
Perry Hall, MD2 days ago
Man Shot, Killed By Family Member During Domestic Incident In Prince William County: Police
Woodbridge, VA2 days ago
Murder Suspect Found Killed One Year After Reportedly Committing DC Double Homicide
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy