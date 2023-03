appstate.edu

Lumbee tribal flag now hangs in App State’s student union, honoring the Lumbee people and their history By Anna Oakes, 5 days ago

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University recognized and honored the nearly 60,000 members of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and their history on Feb. ...