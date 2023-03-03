Former Westchester County Executive Weighs In on George Santos Probe

The House of Representatives announced Thursday that it will launch an investigation into the campaign finances of New York Representative George Santos. However, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino pointed out on 710 WOR’s Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning program that some are calling for the investigation for a less altruistic reason-- political gain.

“What he did was he lied during the campaign, he embellished his background,” Astorino told the co-hosts. “But, if you look at it, the margin is five. So, in order for the Democrats to get the House back within two years, they’ve got to chip away at some of these marginal districts, and Santos is clearly one of them.”

Astorino also tackled another hot-button issue on Long Island, telling Berman and Riedel that MTA funding should be scaled back in the wake of the agency’s botched roll-out of its Grand Central Madison service. “The MTA should never get another dime for anything until they finish their projects and get their house in order,” Astorino told Berman and Riedel. “It’s the gang that can’t shoot straight, so why would we give them another source of revenue [congestion pricing] and hurt the people who can least afford it?”

