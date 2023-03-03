Open in App
Kansas City, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

California S Daniel Scott impressed by Chiefs' rookies in Super Bowl LVII

By Ed Easton Jr.,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eq8g1_0l6huDIx00

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense made significant strides last season by helping to close out late games regardless of the offense’s performance. An influx of young talent from last year’s draft class helped to provide depth and discover new stars in the unit for years to come.

The task at this year’s scouting combine is to find more defensive contributors for future seasons. California S Daniel Scott is hoping that he might be one of them.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. spoke with Scott, who revealed he’d had a meeting with the team. We asked about his thoughts on the rookie defensive standouts of Super Bowl LVII, one of whom he’s familiar with.

“Trent McDuffie had a good game on the Chiefs,” said Scott. “I thought Jaylen Watson, who is part of my agency, had a good game.”

Scott also came away impressed with Kansas City’s offensive line holding off Philadelphia’s record-breaking pass rush.

“You know, I think the Chiefs did a good job offensive line kind of containing the defensive line of the Eagles, which was maybe a surprise to some people,” said Scott. “But when you have an extra week or two, to game plan, you know, you kind of get that.”

Scott played in 12 games in 2022, securing 85 tackles and three interceptions. The Golden Bears’ senior also forced two fumbles, earning Third-Team All-Pac-12 honors from Pro Football Focus.

At 25 years old, Scott is considered an older prospect, but he has been a reliable contributor for the Golden Eagles throughout his college career. He could provide value to an NFL club whether that’s in Kansas City or not. He did show that he’s very aware of the young, developing talent of the Chiefs, which should only get better with time.

