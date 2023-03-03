Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions

By Payton Shanks,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12D61A_0l6hnzPe00

The Utah Jazz (31-32) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-34) Friday. Tip-off from Paycom Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Jazz vs. Thunder odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

Utah leads the season series 1-0 with 3 matchups remaining. Utah won 120-119 in overtime on Feb. 23 as a 1/2-point favorites as the 239.5 Under cashed.

Utah lost 102-94 Tuesday vs. the San Antonio Spurs, failing to cover as 9.5-point home favorites. The loss snapped a 2-game win streak.

Oklahoma City lost 123-117 Wednesday vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, failing to cover as 3.5-point home favorites. The Thunder have lost 5 straight.

Jazz at Thunder odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:11 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Jazz +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Thunder -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jazz +1.5 (-115) | Thunder -1.5 (-1025)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 231.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Jazz at Thunder key injuries

Jazz

  • G Jordan Clarkson (thumb) out
  • G Collin Sexton (hamstring) out

Thunder

  • G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) out
  • F Chet Holmgren (foot) out
  • F Aleksej Pokusevski (tibia) out
  • F Kenrich Williams (wrist) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Jazz at Thunder picks and predictions

Prediction

Thunder 114, Jazz 110

AVOID.

This line suggests that Vegas thinks this game will be a lot closer than I do with OKC missing a lot of players due to injury. I could easily see either team winning so I would avoid this bet.

LEAN THUNDER -1.5 (-105).

Utah is 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 road games, but OKC is 12-4-1 ATS in the last 17 overall meetings with the Jazz and 18-7-1 in the last 26 meetings in Oklahoma City.

LEAN UNDER 231.5 (-112).

The Under is 5-0 in Utah’s last 5 overall and 4-0 when playing an opponent that allowed 100+ points in the previous game. The Under is also 9-3 in the last 12 meetings overall. The Over is hot for OKC right now but the Under is still the safer bet.

