Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions
By Payton Shanks,
5 days ago
The Utah Jazz (31-32) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-34) Friday. Tip-off from Paycom Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Jazz vs. Thunder odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
Utah leads the season series 1-0 with 3 matchups remaining. Utah won 120-119 in overtime on Feb. 23 as a 1/2-point favorites as the 239.5 Under cashed.
Utah lost 102-94 Tuesday vs. the San Antonio Spurs, failing to cover as 9.5-point home favorites. The loss snapped a 2-game win streak.
Oklahoma City lost 123-117 Wednesday vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, failing to cover as 3.5-point home favorites. The Thunder have lost 5 straight.
This line suggests that Vegas thinks this game will be a lot closer than I do with OKC missing a lot of players due to injury. I could easily see either team winning so I would avoid this bet.
LEAN THUNDER -1.5 (-105).
Utah is 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 road games, but OKC is 12-4-1 ATS in the last 17 overall meetings with the Jazz and 18-7-1 in the last 26 meetings in Oklahoma City.
LEAN UNDER 231.5 (-112).
The Under is 5-0 in Utah’s last 5 overall and 4-0 when playing an opponent that allowed 100+ points in the previous game. The Under is also 9-3 in the last 12 meetings overall. The Over is hot for OKC right now but the Under is still the safer bet.
