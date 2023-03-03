Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
Must Read Alaska

Congressional Hockey Challenge: Alaska player Truman Reed is the star of the game with three goals

By Suzanne Downing,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwCS0_0l6hnYm900

Truman Reed, former legislative aide to the late Congressman Don Young, was the star of the Congressional Hockey Challenge this week in Washington, D.C.

Reed scored three goals and gave the assist on two, as Team Lawmakers beat Team Lobbyists 8-3, for the fifth consecutive Lawmakers win in the event’s 13-year history.

Reed, above on the left with Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, had played NCAA hockey for Providence College, and after graduating hung up his skates to work in Washington, D.C. Emmer played for University of Alaska Fairbanks in his younger years. He is the House Majority Whip.

Last year, Reed was the manager of the Nick Begich for Congress campaign and he now works for Rep. Monica De La Cruz of Texas. He was one of the last to joint the roster of the Lawmakers, a team made up of members of Congress, their staff, and members of the Administration. And although he hadn’t laced up his skates for over two years, he was named the star of the game by the organizers.

The event raised money for several local hockey organizations, the association said, including Fort Dupont Cannons, USA Warriors Hockey, Capital Beltway Warriors, the Tampa Warriors, and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

Also of note, there were three former Olympians representing the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association who played in the game this year: Haley Skarupa, Hayley Scamurra, and Megan Keller.

Must “Reed” Alaska obtained exclusive footage of a penalty shot scored by top-scoring Truman Reed:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Anchorage-based USA Powerlifting ordered to allow trans-women to compete in Minnesota meets
Anchorage, AK2 days ago
Sullivan, Murkowski are speakers at CERA energy conference in Houston; so is John Podesta, Tommy Beaudreau
Houston, TX3 days ago
Video: Is Assemblywoman Zaletel the first Alaska elected official to refuse to say the Pledge of Allegiance?
Anchorage, AK1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy