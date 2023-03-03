Congressional Hockey Challenge: Alaska player Truman Reed is the star of the game with three goals

Truman Reed, former legislative aide to the late Congressman Don Young, was the star of the Congressional Hockey Challenge this week in Washington, D.C.

Reed scored three goals and gave the assist on two, as Team Lawmakers beat Team Lobbyists 8-3, for the fifth consecutive Lawmakers win in the event’s 13-year history.

Reed, above on the left with Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, had played NCAA hockey for Providence College, and after graduating hung up his skates to work in Washington, D.C. Emmer played for University of Alaska Fairbanks in his younger years. He is the House Majority Whip.

Last year, Reed was the manager of the Nick Begich for Congress campaign and he now works for Rep. Monica De La Cruz of Texas. He was one of the last to joint the roster of the Lawmakers, a team made up of members of Congress, their staff, and members of the Administration. And although he hadn’t laced up his skates for over two years, he was named the star of the game by the organizers.

The event raised money for several local hockey organizations, the association said, including Fort Dupont Cannons, USA Warriors Hockey, Capital Beltway Warriors, the Tampa Warriors, and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

Also of note, there were three former Olympians representing the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association who played in the game this year: Haley Skarupa, Hayley Scamurra, and Megan Keller.

Must “Reed” Alaska obtained exclusive footage of a penalty shot scored by top-scoring Truman Reed: