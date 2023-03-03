Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets odds, picks and predictions
By Payton Shanks,
5 days ago
The Orlando Magic (26-37) wrap up a 3-game road trip at the Charlotte Hornets (20-44) Friday. Tip-off from Spectrum Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Magic vs. Hornets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
Orlando leads the season series 2-1 heading into the final meeting. Orlando won as a 1.5-point underdog Oct. 28 (113-93) and as a 2-point underdog Feb. 5 (119-113) while Charlotte covered as a 2-point favorite on Nov. 14 (112-105).
Orlando lost 139-117 at the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, failing to cover as an 8.5-point underdog. The Magic have lost 3 of their last 5 games.
Charlotte also lost Wednesday, falling 105-91 as a 10.5-point underdog to the Phoenix Suns. That loss snapped a 5-game win streak for the Hornets.
The Magic’s recent ATS streak suggests that betting on them to win this game is a good idea. Orlando has already beaten Charlotte twice this season, with one win coming in Charlotte. This is only a lean because there is better value to be found against the spread, so maybe consider a partial unit on each.
BET MAGIC -3.5 (-115).
Orlando is 4-0 ATS in its last 4 Friday games and 6-0 ATS in its last 6 games following a loss of 10 or more points. Orlando is also 34-28-1 ATS on the season compared to Charlotte’s 28-33-3 ATS.
The Magic are 5-2 ATS in the last 7 meetings with the Hornets in Charlotte.
LEAN UNDER 225.5 (-110).
The Under is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings between these teams, 5-0 in Charlotte’s last 5 games overall and 10-1 in its last 11 when its opponent allowed 100 or more points in its last game. For Orlando, the Under is 4-0 in its last 4 outings following a loss.
