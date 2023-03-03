Indigenous man missing from Commerce City

Deandre Yazzie is missing from Commerce City. CBI

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation put out a Missing Indigenous Person alert for a man last seen Thursday in Commerce City.

Deandre Yazzie was last seen Thursday at 1 p.m. in the area of East 96th Avenue and Peoria Street in Commerce City, according to the missing person alert. He was seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black pants and orange and white Nike shoes.

The area is on the northernmost border of Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

The alert describes Yazzie as a 26-year-old man who is 175 pounds and six feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Commerce City Police Department at 303-288-1535 .