Miley Cyrus Drops Scaled-Down Version Of 'Flowers'

Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is treating fans to something special just a week before she drops her new album Endless Summer Vacation . On Friday, March 3rd, Miley shared the demo version of her smash hit single "Flowers."

The early version of the song is noticeably scaled-down with just a keyboard playing warm chords as Miley sings her beloved lyrics. “I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Say things you don’t understand/ I can take myself dancing/ And I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can," she croons. Instead of the strong "I can love me better" hook that follows the chorus, Miley delicately whispers through the notes on the demo version.

"Flowers" served as the lead single from Miley's highly-anticipated album and has sparked endless fan theories about the song calling out her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth . One of the latest fan theories claims that the lyrics purposefully match up with Bruno Mars ' hit "When I Was Your Man" because Liam allegedly dedicated the song to her at their wedding. While Miley has yet to publicly respond to the theories, she has expressed gratitude to fans supporting the song . "I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you," she wrote in a post last month.

You can see some of the new lyrics she teased by sending postcards to fans here .

Endless Summer Vacation drops on March 10th.