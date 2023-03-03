Open in App
Knoxville, TN
Lady Vols to play Kentucky in SEC Tournament

By Ken Lay,

4 days ago
Tennessee (21-10, 13-3 SEC) will open postseason play Friday in the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Tennessee, a No. 3 seed, will play No. 14 Kentucky (12-18, 2-14 SEC).

Tipoff is slated for 8:15 EST and the game will be televised by SEC Network.

The Wildcats advanced to the tournament quarterfinals with victories over No. 11 Florida, 72-57, Wednesday and No. 6 Alabama, 71-58, Thursday.

Tennessee defeated the Wildcats, 83-63, in the regular-season finale for both teams Feb. 26 at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky.

In the meeting against the Wildcats, Rickea Jackson totaled 21 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee.

Jackson and senior guard Jordan Horston received First-Team All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches Tuesday.

