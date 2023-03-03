Keaston Jackson’s character, competitiveness recalled through photos and administrators

NEWPORT — There are numerous photos of Keaston Jackson being looked upon with bittersweet feelings this weekend following the ATV accident in which he died on Wednesday night.

One of them shows A.C. Willis — now the principal, then the athletic director for Cocke County High School — putting his arm around Jackson after he fouled out during a basketball game.

“Towards the end of a hard-fought game, he fouled out and was frustrated in tears on the bench,” said Willis. “It was a candid moment in time that I just felt an arm around his shoulder and encouragement was needed.

“Reflecting now, I am lucky that Nancy Brawley happened to be there to take the snapshot.”

Willis provided similar counsel to Jackson during his overall time at Cocke County.

After Jackson transferred to CCHS from Cosby, he was taken under Willis’ wing.

“Coming into CCHS later than his peers, he worked hard to establish trust and build relationships with his teammates, coaches, and teachers,” said Willis. “With any new addition to a team, that trust is earned. Keaston was driven to earn that trust. As a naturally quiet individual, he earned that trust by showing a willingness to play any position that would help his team.

“We had many one-on-one conversations on how he could build that trust and those relationships on the field, court, and in the classroom. This grew into a relationship where I like to think he felt he could trust my judgment.”

The conversations resulted in Willis spending plenty of time around Jackson — a process he enjoyed as Jackson grew.

“As his athletic director, I was very much involved with a lot of his life,” said Willis. “I’ve watched him grow as an athlete as a young man. He matured a lot in the few years he was here, and he was continuing to out of high school.”

Jackson’s continued growth likely makes his death hit even harder for those who knew him best.

But Willis, like many, will remember him as he was on the field and court: a competitor whose talent led him beyond Newport to semi-professional football.

“Athletically, Keaston had all the gifts,” said Willis. “He could throw the ball well, he could run the ball well. He was very versatile. His talents showed on the field and the basketball court.

“He was a guy that would stick his nose in there and do work that other people would not do. He was a guy that frustrated defenses. And he was a guy that, if you asked him to run through a brick wall, he would do that for you.”

CCHS football coach Scotty Dykes offered similar takeaways, addressing Jackson’s tenacity, leadership and off-the-field personality.

“On the field, we used him as a quarterback, and he also became one of our top receivers,” said Dykes. “He was so athletic you couldn’t not have him on the field.”

“And that smile,” added Dykes. “You knew when he was happy. He was just a leader and a tremendous young man, always willing to help those younger guys.”