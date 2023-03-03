Miami Heat’s Remaining Five Games Of Homestand Could Define The Season

The next five games could make or break the Heat's hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament

The Miami Heat’s next five home games are potentially the most important of the season.

The Heat have lost five of six games and are 1-3 since the All-Star break. After Wednesday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Heat’s center Bam Adebayo touched on the importance of the next five games.

“We run off these games, I feel like it’s a different look, a different energy, the media will start liking us again,” Adebayo said. “It’s a big five games for us. Let that game go we just had and focus on the next five.”

The Heat open the difficult stretch against the Knicks, who have won seven straight and streaking at the right time. They then play the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers twice. All five games are against playoff contenders.

Even after the stretch, the Heat won't be fully in the clear. They play the 13th-seeded Orlando Magic but Miami had trouble against non-playoff teams this season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat fall in bad loss to Sixers. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from Wednesday's loss to Sixers. CLICK HERE

How Heat Twitter reacted to Wednesday's loss to Sixers. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com , use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog HERE .