Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat’s Remaining Five Games Of Homestand Could Define The Season

By Cory Nelson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GntHa_0l6h2ivp00

The next five games could make or break the Heat's hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament

The Miami Heat’s next five home games are potentially the most important of the season.

The Heat have lost five of six games and are 1-3 since the All-Star break. After Wednesday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Heat’s center Bam Adebayo touched on the importance of the next five games.

“We run off these games, I feel like it’s a different look, a different energy, the media will start liking us again,” Adebayo said. “It’s a big five games for us. Let that game go we just had and focus on the next five.”

The Heat open the difficult stretch against the Knicks, who have won seven straight and streaking at the right time. They then play the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers twice. All five games are against playoff contenders.

Even after the stretch, the Heat won't be fully in the clear. They play the 13th-seeded Orlando Magic but Miami had trouble against non-playoff teams this season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat fall in bad loss to Sixers. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from Wednesday's loss to Sixers. CLICK HERE

How Heat Twitter reacted to Wednesday's loss to Sixers. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com , use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog HERE .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Honored Pau Gasol at His Lakers Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Miami, FL16 hours ago
Tyler Herro on Wins Against the Hawks: ‘It’s a Mini Warm-Up for the Playoffs’
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Atlanta Hawks Monday Night
Miami, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How To Watch The Miami Heat Play Atlanta Hawks Monday, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line, Etc
Miami, FL2 days ago
Eastern Conference Recaps, March 6: Joel Embiid’s Big Game Gives The 76ers A Victory Against Indiana Pacers
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX12 hours ago
Arizona Bobcat Entered Home Through Doggy Door & Was Lying in Dog's Bed. Pet Dog 'Squeakers' Was Injured in Home Attack
San Manuel, AZ3 hours ago
Western Conference Recaps, March 7: Kyrie Irving’s Late Run Gives The Dallas Mavericks A Victory Against Utah Jazz
Dallas, TX15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy