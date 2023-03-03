Charles Esten Dedicates Romantic Ballad To His Wife Of 31 Years

Photo: Getty Images

Charles Esten shared a heartwarming tribute to his wife as he released the first single from his debut album. Esten’s “One Good Move,” a romantic ballad dedicated to his college sweetheart and wife of more than three decades, released on Friday (March 3).

Esten co-wrote the track with Sam Backoﬀ , Zarni deVette , and Elise Hayes , per a press release issued Friday morning. Produced by Marshall Altman , “One Good Move” fuses rock elements into the country love song, as Esten reflects on “misspent youth that paid off in the end with ‘one good move.’”

“After 10 years of making music in Nashville, I am very excited to be putting the final touches on my debut album,” Esten wrote as the single released.

In addition to his music, Esten is also known for his acting skill, including playing Deacon Claybourne in the smash-hit ABC/CMT musical drama Nashville . Esten’s latest role is Ward Cameron in Outer Banks , adding to a lengthy list of acting credits.

Esten noted in an interview with Billboard that “there’s not much of this music [on his debut album] that was truly influenced by Deacon Claybourne in terms of the countryness of it, but I had to be influenced by this guy whose boots I walked in for six years. And more than that by the people that it’s led me to meet.”

He added to Billboard of his heartfelt single, dedicated to his wife Patty : “I feel like I matured slowly, and so it is amazing to me when I look back. Not hanging on to her would have been sort of catastrophic to this life I’ve built. She was the blessing from which all others derive, [that] kind of thing. Not just my children, but the acting life I’ve had. This was a woman that was always right there.”

Listen to “One Good Move” here :