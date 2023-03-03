C.J. Stroud Doesn’t Want To Be Drafted By 1 NFL Team

C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields spent just one year together at Ohio State in 2020.

But according to Stroud himself this Friday morning, it appears he has a ton of respect for the Buckeye quarterback who came right before him.

Speaking with the media at the NFL Combine today, Stroud revealed that he doesn't want to be taken by Fields' team - the Chicago Bears - in the upcoming NFL Draft.

"He ain’t no damn running back. He’s a quarterback. He can sling that rock … I don’t want to go there. That’s his team," Stroud said this morning after meeting with the Bears earlier in the week.

Stroud sat behind Fields in their only year together at Ohio State in 2020.

In that covid-shortened eight-game season, Fields completed 70.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also added 383 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.

Stroud burst onto the scene as a redshirt-freshman the year after Fields' departure to the NFL. He completed nearly 72 percent of his passes in 2021, while also logging 4,435 passing yards and tossing 44 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions.

While his counting stats last season weren't nearly as gaudy, Stroud still performed at a high level in 2022. He completed 66.3 percent of his pass attempts and tallied 41 passing scores against only six picks.

According to recent comments by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, much of the NFL seems to agree with Stroud's assessment of his former Buckeye teammate.

"Now, Justin Fields, different scenario because the Bears have the No. 1 pick and most teams I've talked to do expect the Bears to keep Justin Fields," Fowler said this past Sunday. "The expectation is that they'd move out of that No. 1 pick, but we'll see."