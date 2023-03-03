Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

C.J. Stroud Doesn’t Want To Be Drafted By 1 NFL Team

By Cameron Flynn,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdx6k_0l6gn4cd00

C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields spent just one year together at Ohio State in 2020.

But according to Stroud himself this Friday morning, it appears he has a ton of respect for the Buckeye quarterback who came right before him.

Speaking with the media at the NFL Combine today, Stroud revealed that he doesn't want to be taken by Fields' team - the Chicago Bears - in the upcoming NFL Draft.

"He ain’t no damn running back. He’s a quarterback. He can sling that rock … I don’t want to go there. That’s his team," Stroud said this morning after meeting with the Bears earlier in the week.

Stroud sat behind Fields in their only year together at Ohio State in 2020.

In that covid-shortened eight-game season, Fields completed 70.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also added 383 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.

Stroud burst onto the scene as a redshirt-freshman the year after Fields' departure to the NFL. He completed nearly 72 percent of his passes in 2021, while also logging 4,435 passing yards and tossing 44 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions.

While his counting stats last season weren't nearly as gaudy, Stroud still performed at a high level in 2022. He completed 66.3 percent of his pass attempts and tallied 41 passing scores against only six picks.

According to recent comments by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, much of the NFL seems to agree with Stroud's assessment of his former Buckeye teammate.

"Now, Justin Fields, different scenario because the Bears have the No. 1 pick and most teams I've talked to do expect the Bears to keep Justin Fields," Fowler said this past Sunday. "The expectation is that they'd move out of that No. 1 pick, but we'll see."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Bears Reportedly Make Decision On No. 1 Overall Pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Todd McShay Mock Draft: Bears trade twice, land OL help in 1st round
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
ND’s Carson Wentz Makes An Announcement On His Future
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
NFC Team Reportedly Has 'Very Real' Interest In Lamar Jackson Trade
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Ravens Will Let Lamar Jackson Leave
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Chiefs Owner’s daughter Gracie Hunt wore 6-inch Heels for her spectacular entry to 53rd Annual NFL Awards glorifying Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City, MO8 days ago
Ja Morant reportedly brought a gun on the team plane, 50 game suspension could be possible
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Houston Texans Claimed Quarterback Off Waivers On Wednesday
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers Is Reportedly Having Conversations With Potential Trade Partner
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Trade Rumor Swirling About Dallas Cowboys, Star Wide Receiver
Dallas, TX10 hours ago
Look: New Team Predicted To Land No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former NBA Guard And Michigan State Standout Sentenced To Prison
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Calvin Ridley's Brutally Honest Admission
Jacksonville, FL8 hours ago
Breaking: Veteran All-Pro Linebacker Cut On Monday
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Texans’ intriguing NFL Draft QB plans involves more than just Bryce Young, CJ Stroud
Houston, TX11 hours ago
Packers Are Reportedly Hoping Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Return
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Controversial Opinion
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
Deion Sanders has been close to the former elite cornerback for nearly 20 years
Boulder, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy