Illinois State
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Rule could expand ethanol; lawmaker wants full-day kindergarten

By The Center Square,

5 days ago

Rule could expand ethanol use

A new rule by the Environmental Protection Agency could result in more demand for ethanol.

Under the proposal, gasoline with higher blends of ethanol could be sold year-round in Illinois and other Midwestern states beginning next year. Nearly 40% of the corn grown in the Midwest is used to produce ethanol.

Most gas sold in the U.S. is now blended with 10% ethanol, which is allowed throughout the year.

Lawmaker wants full-day kindergarten

Illinois lawmakers are working on legislation that would require full-day kindergarten. Currently, school districts can offer full-or-half day kindergarten, but the measure would mandate the full school day option.

The measure is sponsored by state Rep. Mary Beth Canty, a Democrat from Arlington Heights. She said the legislation will help boost academic performance.

Survey shows teacher shortage concern

The Illinois Education Association says a teacher shortage exists and is one of the top issues for Illinois residents, as well as teacher retention and burnout rates.

The association presented the findings of a survey of 1,000 Illinois adults taken during the last week of January. The association said the public is becoming increasingly aware of the shortage. The association’s data shows more than 12,000 teachers have retired in the past three years. They said there are about 4,000 vacancies in Illinois, and more than 100,000 nationwide.

