Proposed Ohio abortion rights amendment clears first hurdle

(The Center Square) – A citizen-proposed constitutional amendment that would solidify abortion rights in Ohio cleared its first hurdle in making its way to statewide vote.

Attorney Dave Yost approved language submitted for the ballot question is a fair and truthful summary of the proposed statute.

The proposed amendment now moves to the Ohio Ballot Board, which determines whether it contains a single constitutional amendment or more than one.

If the board gives the green light, the petitioners must collect signatures from registered voters equal to at least 10% of the vote cast in the most recent gubernatorial election. Those signatures must come from voters in at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties and, for each of those counties, the number must equal at least 5% of the vote cast in the most recent gubernatorial election.

If the signatures are verified by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose at least 65 days before the election, the question will be on the ballot in the regular or general election that happens within 125 days after filing the petition.

In recent petitions that pushed for constitutional amendment votes on ending civil lawsuit immunity for public officials, legalizing recreational marijuana and increasing the minimum wage, Yost did not offer comments regarding the issue. Instead in letters to those petitioners, he only ruled on if the language submitted is a fair and truthful statement.

However, his letter to the abortion group, Yost offered more thoughts.

“My personal views on abortion are publicly known. In this matter, I am constrained by duty to rule upon a narrow question, not to use the authority of my office to effect a good policy, or to impede a bad one. A duty that never compels an unpleasant duty or act is not duty, but self-service, the opposite of public service – government by solipsism. That way lies chaos, and ultimately the breakdown of self-governance,” Yost wrote. “I state these first principles because it has become increasingly common for elected leaders to ignore them when convenient, and the process is accelerating as each side in our perpetual conflicts expects their own to act as faithlessly as the other side.”

Yost also said he believes there are “significant problems with the proposed amendment, and if adopted, it will not end the long-running litigation on this topic, but simply transform it.”