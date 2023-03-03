Game preview and injury report: Chicago Bulls play new-look Phoenix Suns at home

The Suns beat the Bulls 132-113 in their last meeting on November 30

The Chicago Bulls host the Phoenix Suns tonight. The Bulls are coming fom a 117-115 road win against the Pistons on Wednesday. Zach LaVine led the way with 41 points, DeMar DeRozan had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Coby White added 14 points, five assists and three steals off the bench in the victory.

Phoenix Suns (34-29) vs. Chicago Bulls (29-34)

Friday, March 3 – 08:00 PM ET at United Center

Phoenix Suns

Points Per Game: 112.6 (21st of 30)

112.6 (21st of 30) Opponent Points Per Game: 110.9 (4th of 30)

110.9 (4th of 30) Bench Points Per Game: 35.9 (11th of 30)

35.9 (11th of 30) Pace: 98 (22nd of 30)

98 (22nd of 30) Offensive Rating: 114.1 (17th of 30)

114.1 (17th of 30) Defensive Rating: 112.4 (7th of 30)

112.4 (7th of 30) Net Rating: +1.7 (9th of 30)

Chicago Bulls

Points Per Game: 113 (20th of 30)

113 (20th of 30) Opponent Points Per Game: 112.3 (10th of 30)

112.3 (10th of 30) Bench Points Per Game: 30.2 (24th of 30)

30.2 (24th of 30) Pace: 99.3 (15th of 30)

99.3 (15th of 30) Offensive Rating: 112.9 (24th of 30)

112.9 (24th of 30) Defensive Rating: 112.2 (5th of 30)

112.2 (5th of 30) Net Rating: +0.7 (14th of 30)

Contain Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant made his debut for the Suns on Wednesday and finished with 23 points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks on 10-of-15 shooting and 2-of-4 from three-point range in a 105-91 win against the Hornets.

Durant played for the first time since January 8 and he had a solid first game with the Suns . Still, most of his impact didn't show up on the scoreboard. His spacing was crucial for Phoenix, despite playing just 27 minutes.

The Suns will likely keep Durant on a minutes restriction for a few more games, which could help the Bulls. The sample size is small, but Durant clearly fits seamlessly with his new team. The Bulls must contain "Easy Money Sniper" to win their 30th game of the season.

Fourth quarter play

The Bulls almost blew a 21-point late third-quarter lead against a terrible Pistons team missing their best player Cade Cunningham. The Pistons outscored the Bulls 29-16 in the fourth quarter.

Had the Bulls lost, it would have been their fourth blown 20+ point lead this year. Seeing the Bulls playing so poorly in the fourth quarter of a must-win game against a bad team that basically wanted to lose is very concerning.

LaVine had one of his best games this season, but he had just one field goal attempt in the fourth quarter, though he attempted five free throws. Even Patrick Williams had more field goal attempts in the fourth quarter than LaVine, which is obviously not a good sign. The Bulls must ride the hot hand late in games, especially against teams like the Suns.

Noteworthy

The Suns won the last meeting, 132-113 on November 30. DeRozan led the Bulls with 29 points.

Phoenix beat Chicago six times in a row.

The Bulls are 2-8 in the last 10 matchups against the Suns.

Suns' projected lineup: Ayton, Durant, Okogie, Booker, Paul

Bulls' projected lineup: Vucevic, Caruso, LaVine, DeRozan, Beverley

Suns' Injury Report: Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) is out against the Bulls and Terrence Ross (right toe soreness) is questionable.