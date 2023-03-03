Tour Beach Haven West's LOWEST Priced New Construction Waterfront Home This Weekend!

MANAHAWKIN, NJ - With only 4 NEW CONSTRUCTION waterfront homes currently available in Stafford Twp, not only is this the lowest priced but offers the LARGEST lot and the most amount of water frontage.

Make lifelong memories in this spectacular state-of-the-art brand-new construction waterfront home, where no upgrade has been surpassed. Crafted by a local and reputable builder, this home is now finished and ready for immediate occupancy.

Located on a large waterfront lot at the end of a cul-de-sac, this home showcases beautiful intersecting lagoon views and offers 86 feet of water frontage with a vinyl bulkhead. With plenty of room for a pool and more, this incredible property is a must-see!

MLS Property Description:

Beach Haven West - Finished and Ready for Immediate Occupancy, Another State of the Art New Construction Waterfront Masterpiece by a Local and Well Respected Builder * Beach Charm Finished with an Elegant Flare Defines this Custom Built Waterfront Home Nestled at the End of a sought after Beach Haven West Cul-de-Sac featuring Spectacular Intersecting Lagoon Views from this Oversized Lot * Welcomed by Curb Appeal Galore with a Custom Paver Driveway and Plenty of Parking for Your Guests and More * Interior features include 4 Sizeable Bedrooms * 3 Tastefully Finished Full Bathrooms * Calming Neutral Tones throughout the Home for a Crisp Clean Finish * Combined Open Living Area featuring a Beautiful Floor to Ceiling Shiplap Finished Fireplace * Channeling Your Inner Chef is Easy in this Coastal White Kitchen with a Navy Two Toned Center Island for a Pop of Color, WOW! Quartz Countertops Paired with a Beautiful Tiled Backsplash to Match and a Stainless Steel Full Appliance Package * Laundry Closet Complete with a Washer & Dryer and Shelving for Storage * Guests will Enjoy the Privacy of having a Guest Bedroom on the Main Floor with a Full Bath Nearby for Added Convenience * Primary Suite features an Attached Bathroom with a Double Sink Vanity and Upscale Tiled Walk in Shower * Easy Maintenance Flooring throughout * Double Sliders off the Main Living Area Open to a Large Rear Trex Deck Overlooking Prized Intersecting Lagoon Views with Stair Access to the Backyard * Ground Level features Direct Access Garage and Several Multi Purposes Spaces Ideal for Storage and Play with Access to the Huge Yard and Indoor Access into the House * Design the Outdoor Oasis of Your Dreams on this Huge Waterfront Fenced in Lot with Plenty of Room for a Pool and MORE overlooking Spectacular Water Views, this Location is a Waterfront Dream * Expansive 86ft (apx) of Waterfrontage with a VINYL BULKHEAD and Dock for Your Boat * Located Just Steps to Local Bagel Shop and Stores, this Finished Brand New Waterfront Construction is Ready for Memories to be Made, Year Round Living or Weekend Fun, this Spectacular Home offers the Best of Both!

917 Jane – $1,109,500

MLS# NJOC2014594 - Beach Haven West - Finished and Ready for Immediate Occupancy, Another State of the Art New Construction Waterfront Masterpiece by a Local and Well Respected Builder * Beach Char...

See Property Here











































