"Can't Fault the Effort": Bloomfield's McCulloch Turns in Another Solid Performance at the State Wrestling Championships

Competition is defined as 'the act or process of trying to get, or win something (such as a prize or a high level of success) that someone else is also trying to get or win.'

With that said, Gabe McCulloch's effort in his second bout at the NJSIAA wrestling championships, on March 3 at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, certainly showed what a competitor he is.

The sophomore was defeated in three overtimes by Josue Cordoba of Plainfield, in a 285-pound wrestleback. But afterward, Bloomfield coach Ryan Smircich put it all into perspective.

"You can't fault the effort," Smircich said. "Gabe gave his all."

Cordoba, a junior, was a second place finisher at Region 4, and had lost a 3-2 decision in his preliminary round bout on March 2.

McCulloch took a 2-0 lead in the first period, on a take-down, but Cordoba would escape twice in the next two periods to the match and force overtime.

In the first OT, which is a full minute, neither wrestler could gain a point. In the first 30-second OT, McCulloch took bottom, which means if he escaped, he'd gain a point, but Cordoba held firm and the match continued into the second 30-second OT. There, Cordoba did escape and ended up winning the match.

Had Cordoba not escaped, the two would have gone into the ultimate tie-breaker, and since McCulloch scored the first points of the match, he would have had his choice (top or bottom) to try and win it.

Nevertheless, McCulloch's performance was outstanding. He battled hard against the fifth seeded wrestler, Ryan Fischer of Jackson Memorial, on March 2, in the preliminary round and displayed a lot of tenacity in the wrestleback. Fischer was to compete in the state quarterfinals on March 3.

Both of Gabe's matches were against opponents that outweighed him by at least 35 pounds.

The experience of wrestling at Boardwalk Hall and his performance should certainly benefit Gabe in the 2023-2024 season.



