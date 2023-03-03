Open in App
Bloomfield, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

"Can't Fault the Effort": Bloomfield's McCulloch Turns in Another Solid Performance at the State Wrestling Championships

By Mike Lamberti,

5 days ago

Competition is defined as 'the act or process of trying to get, or win something (such as a prize or a high level of success) that someone else is also trying to get or win.'

With that said, Gabe McCulloch's effort in his second bout at the NJSIAA wrestling championships, on March 3 at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, certainly showed what a competitor he is.

The sophomore was defeated in three overtimes by Josue Cordoba of Plainfield, in a 285-pound wrestleback. But afterward, Bloomfield coach Ryan Smircich put it all into perspective.

"You can't fault the effort," Smircich said. "Gabe gave his all."

Cordoba, a junior, was a second place finisher at Region 4, and had lost a 3-2 decision in his preliminary round bout on March 2.

McCulloch took a 2-0 lead in the first period, on a take-down, but Cordoba would escape twice in the next two periods to the match and force overtime.

In the first OT, which is a full minute, neither wrestler could gain a point. In the first 30-second OT, McCulloch took bottom, which means if he escaped, he'd gain a point, but Cordoba held firm and the match continued into the second 30-second OT. There, Cordoba did escape and ended up winning the match.

Had Cordoba not escaped, the two would have gone into the ultimate tie-breaker, and since McCulloch scored the first points of the match, he would have had his choice (top or bottom) to try and win it.

Nevertheless, McCulloch's performance was outstanding. He battled hard against the fifth seeded wrestler, Ryan Fischer of Jackson Memorial, on March 2, in the preliminary round and displayed a lot of tenacity in the wrestleback. Fischer was to compete in the state quarterfinals on March 3.

Both of Gabe's matches were against opponents that outweighed him by at least 35 pounds.

The experience of wrestling at Boardwalk Hall and his performance should certainly benefit Gabe in the 2023-2024 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IuTxB_0l6gkLim00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlantic City, NJ newsLocal Atlantic City, NJ
Wrestler Nick Villani is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Bernards Athlete of the Week
Bernardsville, NJ10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
High School Swimming: Phillipsburg Boys Break Four School Records at Meet of Champions
Phillipsburg, NJ16 hours ago
Bloomfield High School Hosts 85th Golden Gloves- The Biggest State Amateur Boxing Tournament
Bloomfield, NJ7 hours ago
East Brunswick Swimmer Katie Ryan Places 4th in M of C in 50 Free
East Brunswick, NJ8 hours ago
West Essex H.S. Wrestlers Named to All-Conference Team
North Caldwell, NJ8 hours ago
Totowa's Luke Monteyne Commits to Hobart College for Football and Academics
Totowa, NJ22 hours ago
With the Mission Accomplished, Bloomfield High’s Kira Pipkins Got to Enjoy the Fruits of her Labor with Those She Loves Best, her Family, Coaches and Teammates
Bloomfield, NJ1 day ago
Hasbrouck Heights' Mickey O'Malley Qualifies for NCAA Wrestling Championships
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ1 day ago
Boys Basketball Season Wrap: Westfield Blue Devils Unite Community
Westfield, NJ2 days ago
Paramus Ice Hockey Stood Strong Against a Tough 2022-2023 Schedule
Paramus, NJ13 hours ago
St. Bonaventure Falls to Davidson in Atlantic 10 Tournament
Saint Bonaventure, NY8 hours ago
Hunterdon Central Students Perform 'Cinderella'
Flemington, NJ2 days ago
Rutgers' Washington Honored For Character, Dedication to Basketball
New Brunswick, NJ8 hours ago
Public Info Session on Par 3 Replacement Leaves Residents Conflicted
Millburn, NJ8 hours ago
TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Millburn, NJ2 hours ago
Nabisco Implosion Date May Be Announced on March 10
Fair Lawn, NJ1 day ago
Township of Bloomfield Announces 2023 Bloomfield Women to Watch
Bloomfield, NJ2 days ago
Asbury Park Salvation Army Corps provides local youth with free music lessons
Asbury Park, NJ14 hours ago
Phillipsburg Changes Multiple Roads to One-Way
Phillipsburg, NJ5 hours ago
Peers Honor Hillsborough School Counselor as Best in Somerset County
Hillsborough Township, NJ2 days ago
PUBLIC NOTICE: Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, New Jersey
Prospect Park, NJ1 day ago
Bloomfield to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Turf at Vassar Field
Bloomfield, NJ1 day ago
Wood-Ridge and Hasbrouck Heights Schools May Get Additional State Aid
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ1 day ago
Happy Birthday Phillipsburg
Phillipsburg, NJ7 hours ago
Kenilworth Senior Citizen Calendar for March
Kenilworth, NJ16 hours ago
Mayor McCartney Proclaims Woman’s History Month in West Orange
West Orange, NJ8 hours ago
Try The MAX Challenge of Madison's Pitaya Mixed Berry Breakfast Bowl Recipe
Madison, NJ13 hours ago
Wednesday, March 8: Road Closures in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ22 hours ago
Mayor Venezia Announces Intention to Run for State Assembly
Bloomfield, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy