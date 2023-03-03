Woodbridge HS Grad Proudly Serves Aboard Navy Aircraft Carrier

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Pierre-Elie Baptiste is a long way from home.

But, Baptiste still carries with him many lessons he learned in Woodbridge public schools and from his family here.

A 2015 Woodbridge High School grad, he is now Petty Officer 3rd Class Pierre-Elie Baptiste, among 5,000 sailors aboard the Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, based in San Diego.

Baptiste, 25, enlisted in the Navy four years ago “to gain independence, and I wanted to see the world,” he said.

The Navy, he says, is helping him hone values and skills he learned in Woodbridge schools and his household.

Among those lessons, Baptiste says: “You don't always have to do things the hard way. There's often a smarter way to do things. The Navy has helped me work smarter, not harder."

Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson is described by the Navy as a “self-contained mobile airport” with more than 60 aircraft including attack fighter jets and helicopters. Navy aircraft carriers are among the world’s largest battle-ready warships. More details from the U.S.Navy are available here.

“I consider the Navy to be on the front lines of any battle,” said Baptiste. "Anything from the air to the sea, we're the first one to defend our nation.”

According to his Facebook page, Baptiste studied at Middlesex County College upon his high school graduation. He worked as a certified medical assistant at Summit Healthcare before he joined the Navy and shipping out to San Diego.

Baptiste has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I'm proud of the good conduct I’ve had while in the military,” said Baptiste. He and other sailors take genuine pride in their service. “Serving in the Navy offers great benefits and allows me to support my family,” added Baptiste.



