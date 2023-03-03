Port Reading Writer Publishes Her Second Novel

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Communities as large as this one are often home to so many interesting people doing interesting things. Too often, their stories go unnoticed. Here’s one you shouldn’t miss.

Local writer Brooke Beyfuss is about to publish her second novel, “Before You Found Me,” available Aug. 1 in bookstores.

“It’s pretty thrilling,” says Beyfuss, a Carteret native who now lives in Port Reading with her husband, 17-year-old daughter, “an incredibly hyperactive dog,” and three cats.

And, there’s an interest story behind her novels.

“My newest novel ‘Before You Found Me,’ is really the first one I wrote, starting it about 12 years ago. Strange as it sounds, the second (novel) that I wrote became my first to get published,” says Beyfuss.

“‘Before You Found Me’ kept getting rejected. I couldn’t sell it,” she recalls.

Moving on, Beyfuss penned another: “After We Were Stolen.” It became a successful debut novel. It was featured in Bustle magazine, presented at the 2022 Kansas Book Festival and selected as a Fall '22 Hoopla Book Club selection.

Her publisher, Source Books, asked if she would write another. She ended up pitching “Before You Found Me,” with obvious success.

● “Before You Found Me,” is an emotionally charged novel that explores an unlikely bond between two abuse survivors. It takes a deep dive into personal sacrifice, morality, healing, and the lengths people will go protect loved ones, even at their own expense.

● “After We Were Stolen” is a suspenseful, thought-provoking tale of a girl who escapes a cult after a deadly fire destroys her family’s compound. Haunted by her past, this coming-of-age story examines the resilience, and lengths a cult survivor goes to be free of a painful past.

Beyfuss, 44, a freelance copywriter by trade, is confident she has more stories to tell and is gearing up for her third novel.

Novelists, she suggests, are either “plotters or panthers.” Plotters map out their novels from start-to-finish. Panthers, she says, come up with an idea and hammer away at it.

“I’m definitely a panther,” says Beyfuss, and a self-professed “night owl.”

“I settle down at 7 p.m. and work away until 1a.m., going wherever the story takes me,” said Beyfuss.

She A Rutgers University graduate, with a BA in psychology and comparative literature, is founder of the Woodbridge Cultural Arts Commission’s writing group.

“Before You Found Me,” is available for pre-order on Amazon ($16.99), or her publisher’s website, Source Books.

Learn more about Brooke Beyfuss at the author’s website.







