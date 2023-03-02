The 15 Best Joggers for Short Women, According to a Shortie Stylist and Opinionated Petites

Sometimes the hardest look to pull off for a woman 5’4” and under—shout out to all my stylish petite sisters in the house—is a casual one. When the Attenuated Fashion Industrial Complex™ decides it’s going to get comfortable—say with a pair of leggings or casual dresses—they just make everything a little longer or wider, without taking into account the fact that oversized and baggy leaves petite women looking like Alice in Wonderland after noshing that shrinking cake. So, when athleisure designers do make styles that fit, we’re all for it. But how to judge what’s going to work on a shorter frame, since all styles aren’t marked petite? We asked for help from a pro and polled our teensiest editors to bring you the best joggers for short women…no hemming or cuffing needed.

Meet the Expert

MaryKathryn McArthur, stylist at Short Story petites fashion subscription service

The Top 5 Joggers for Short Women

What should a petite woman look for in a pair of joggers?

“It is all about the proportion, According to MaryKathryn McArthur, a stylist with Short Story , the size-inclusive styling subscription service for petites. McArthur cautions that a regular-size jogger pant usually bunches up in the bottom and makes petites look even shorter. And she brings up the issue of fabric—it shouldn’t be too thick. “Sadly, many petites have experienced the same struggle where we feel like we’re being swallowed up by fabric. Avoiding sweatpants-type fabrics that are too thick really helps lessen the bulk” she says, advising shoppers look for fabrics such as modal and recycled poly.

Any fit suggestions for finding pair of joggers fit for petites?

The inseam needs to be at least 2 inches shorter than the regular length for that size, McArthur says. “Try to examine the length and choose styles with a high-rise to really help elongate the legs. Joggers also come in cropped styles, so if you feel unsure, a cropped jogger is a great choice. Keywords like ‘cropped,’ ‘ankle-length,’ ‘7⁄8 length,’ are nice to look for when searching, so keep your eyes peeled!”

Here, 15 joggers that meet McArthur’s qualifications, all recommended by PureWow’s petite staffers and vetted by our team.

Alo

Natalie LaBarbera, PureWow’s Assistant Commerce Editor, has her eye on the Alo 7/8 Easy Sweatpant, which features a 26-3/4 inseam. “I haven't tried this 7/8 length sweatpant (yet!), but I love Alo's 7/8 leggings because I'm 5'2'' and they usually hit at a perfect ankle length. The French terry fabric and wide waistband on the joggers seem like they would make them super comfy.”

Size range: XXS to L

Girlfriend Collective

“I'm 5'2" and I love these Girlfriend Collective joggers—the brand calls them joggers but they're definitely a thicker material like a traditional sweatpant,” says Senior Food Editor Katherine Gillen, “which is part of the draw for me—if I'm wearing athleisure, I want to be swaddled. And the 28-inch inseam means they don't pool at my ankles but also aren't a full-on capri which is not the look I'm going for.”

Size range: XXS to 6XL

"As a vertically-challenged 5'1" adult, I thought I had to rely on overtly cropped joggers in oder to pull off the look. Not so say the geniuses at Vuori who make a 'slightly cropped' version with a 25-inch inseam," says PureWow Editor-in-Chief Jillian Quint. "I always get compliments when I wear these puppies out and about, but they're also snuggly enough to sleep in...should I not want to change out of my pants. (Don't judge me.)"

Size range: XXS to XXL

Anthropologie

“These joggers are incredibly soft and comfortable! I love the casual feel they have but the elevated look they give,” says one 5’1” reviewer about these joggers, which are 56 percent rayon, 25 percent cotton and 18 percent polyester, with a 1 percent touch of spandex. “They are the perfect length for my petite frame, and I sized down one size due to the soft fabric. They have been my go-to pants for being about town and I love that I can switch my sneakers to a heel and add a leather jacket and be on my way to dinner!” The bonus? The 9.5-inch rise on regular and petite sizes means there’s no midsection reveal on even the longest-waisted woman stretching to push that suitcase into the overhead compartment.

Size range: 23 to 34, 24P to 32P

Nike

Besides being a favorite knock-around-town pant for beauty director Jenny Jin, these Nike joggers get high marks as actual exercise clothes. “I just love these pants for working out at the gym or yoga class. Frankly, I practically live in them,” says one reviewer. “They are very flattering, not too tight, not too baggy.”

Size range: XS to 2XL

Set Active

"Set Active are by far the best for us short girlies. Every other pair of joggers is too long on me because I'm so stubby, but these ones don't bunch at the ankle and don't gap around the waist for me, which is a huge issue for me" says PureWow contributor Alex Cirillo, who is 5'2".

Size range: XS to XL

Vuori

Beauty director Jenny Jin votes for this pair of joggers —marketed to men—as her favorite casual wear. “I'm just under 5'2'' and love the Vuori ponto pant. With a longer torso than legs and slightly curvier hips and thighs, I’ve grown a wariness for pants over the years because it’s always been a challenge to find ones that fit. Made with the brand’s “signature DreamKnit™ fabric,” (a stretchy blend of 89 percent recycled polyester and 11 percent elastane), the pants strike that ideal balance between being relaxed enough that you can wear them comfortably for hours, yet structured enough that you don’t look like a total slouch when you’re in them.”

Size range: XS to XXL

Leather-look pants are in style, for a wide range of occasions, from a casual daytime look (paired with a T-shirt and denim jacket) to a sexy evening hook-up (strappy heels and a camisole). These joggers fit the bill in a wearable 55 percent polyurethane, 44 percent viscose and 1 percent elastane fabrication, with a 27-inch inseam that’s full-length for petites while being slightly cropped for leggier wearers. We appreciate the flat-lay cuffs and waistband, which elevates these from a pair of same-old sweatpants to a stylish wardrobe update.

Size range: XS to XL

Lululemon

When you’re looking at a piece of Lululemon sportswear, you’re seeing technical know-how and sleek design firing on all cylinders. Take these 7/8 joggers. Not only are they sewn in four-way-stretch and cuddly-soft Rulu fabric, they’re also designed with a wide waistband (so comfy) and a coordinating drawstring (so it can be hidden inside the waistband if you prefer that look). The high waist keeps your tummy and lower back covered and warm, and the cuffs stay put, but don’t squeeze. Available in pink, grey or black, these babies are going to get heavy rotation.

Size range: 0 to 20

L.L. Bean

Surprisingly lightweight and yet still sweat absorbent, these joggers are made for enduring whatever your trail-running, rappelling or rock-climbing heart is set out to do. These sit slightly lower than your true waist, so there’s no risk of feeling hemmed in on the trail, and there’s a bit of welcome room in the hip and thigh. And yet, they’re still cute enough for wearing as casual pants—and they won’t look bunchy at the bottom, thanks to a 26-inch inseam on the regular fit, and a 24-inch inseam on the petite pairs. Now if we can just decide between the five neutral hues (navy, spruce, almond, granite and black).

Size range: XS to XL, Regular and Petite

With a 94 percent poly/6 precent spandex fabric blend, these joggers are ultra-thin as well as ultra-soft, and plenty stretchy where they need to be (so there’s no risk of looking too bulky). Comfortable enough to wear as pajama bottoms yet substantial enough to wear out in public, these joggers are the uniform of gym rats and café sitters alike in Los Angeles, where Beyond Yoga is located. “They are so soft and thin and cozy, writes one 5’2”, 125 pound reviewer, who says she wears a small. “Definitely lounging in these.”

Size range: XS to XL

Gap

These garment-dyed joggers are washed with a special softening technique so they feel like you’ve worn them for years, when you just purchased them. The 77 percent cotton/23 percent recycled polyester fabrication is the right weight for all but the hottest high-summer days, and we appreciate the roominess through the thighs—because, lounging.

Size range: XS to L, Regular, Tall, Petite

Gap Factory

Twill seems so sturdy, and these joggers are going to look fresh and be durable through seasons of whatever leisure activities you have in store. The 26-inch inseam means you won't need to hem these, and special design elements include side pockets, rear patch pockets (cute backside accents, these) and a faux fly in the front (right under the wide waistband and drawstring). Colors range from 6 neutrals to one shade that's an unexpectedly pretty pop of pink.

Size range: XS to XXL, Regular, Petite and Tall

Banana Republic Factory

Washable versatility comes to an eco-conscious jogger in this basic black pair. "These joggers are the ultimate work, travel , leisure and lounge pants. Fabric is amazing, pockets in the back give detail, and they dry in the dryer in about 15 min!! Yes please," writes one reviewer.

Size range : XXS to XL, Regular and Petite

Athleta

Washable linen in a comfy jogger? Yes please. These Athleta joggers are made with the same durable construction as the label’s workout pieces, and the design is just loose enough to look neat instead of balloonish. “These linen joggers are perfect for me when we travel internationally to Africa where it can be hot and humid,” writes one reviewer. “They are light and airy, and look great even with a few wrinkles. They do shrink slightly in warm water washes, so [I always make sure to] wash in cold water and line dry.”

Size range: 0 to 26 Regular, 0 to 14 Petite and 0 to 16 Tall

