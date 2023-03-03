Open in App
Roseland, NJ
An Historic Night of Promotions for the Roseland Police Department

By Laura Lab,

5 days ago

ROSELAND, NJ -- The Roseland Police Department continues to transition to new leadership within its ranks. This past Tuesday council chambers along with the lobby of the municipal building was standing room only as four new police officers were hired, and multiple promotions were announced.

Roseland Mayor James R. Spango swore into service police officers Carlos Gonzalez, Sam Hopkins, Andrew Novak and William Russell. Spango, who is the Chief of the Essex County Sheriff’s department, advised the newly hired officers that being a police officer “has a lot more to do with interacting with the community than using handcuffs and catching bad guys.”

Spango added, “You are going to spend more time in your career consoling and being a mentor and being someone to look up to in your community than you are going to be slapping handcuffs on people.”  Addressing the family members, Spango stated, “The support system they have at home is just as important as the support they have from the brotherhood and sisterhood of their fellow officers.”

Five long-time Roseland officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant.  Sergeant Joseph LaPosta who began in the dispatch office in 2000 became an officer in 2001; Jason Hiter also started in the dispatch office, became an officer in 2002 and then a detective in 2014; Tracy Nicholson beginning in dispatch and joining the force as a patrol officer in 2003; Fred Hesselbirg also started in dispatch and Michael Bellantoni, the department’s Law Enforcement Against Drugs officer (LEAD) who had joined the department in 2005 after previously serving as an officer in Baltimore and Rutgers-Newark were all promoted to the rank of sergeant.

The members of the department who were promoted to the rank of lieutenant are  Raymond Boulard, Eddie Fernandez and Michael Luongo. Spango and council member Jean Perrotti, the council’s liaison to public safety, commented that initially they were looking for two to promote but upon the conclusion of the interview process it was determined that because the three officers were all outstanding it was decided that all three will assume the rank of lieutenant.  Spango stated: “we were so thoroughly impressed we had no other choice.”

The promotions represent the largest single group of officers promoted in the department’s history. Most recently the turnover included the office of the chief of police, two captains and all sergeants. It was announced that Captain Milton’s last day of service was this past week due to his retirement.

In a statement to TAPInto West Essex Spango said, “I thank the new officers for their willingness to serve our community for the next couple of decades and wish them the best of luck and to remain safe throughout their careers.”

Directing his comments to those promoted, Spango commented, “I congratulate the newly promoted supervisors within the police department.  Our police department is at a crucial point.  With 75% of our supervisors retiring, these newly promoted officers have a great responsibility in guiding and teaching their subordinates but also a great opportunity to influence the future of our police department.”

When reached for comment, Roseland Police Director John Matheis said, “I am pleased at the support the mayor and council extended to me by promoting three Sergeants to Lieutenants, five patrolman to sergeants, and also allowing me to hire four new officers, at a special council meeting held on February 28, 2023. This was an important step to rebuild my supervisory staff, and to replace officers that retired. This is a tremendous help to continue to protect and serve the residents of the Borough.”

Discussing the hiring process, Perrotti said, “Tonight was an exceptional night for the residents of Roseland. I would like to thank the officers who brought forth the four new officers that the mayor and council swore in tonight. Choosing these candidates is an arduous task, but our officers picked four of the finest for our community.

“I would like to thank Director Matheis for putting together an extraordinary  slate of police officers who were promoted to sergeant and then the sergeants who were promoted to lieutenant. These senior officers have the knowledge and experience to keep the police department moving in a forward direction. Having them at the helm provides the opportunity to train and mentor our younger officers who can then in turn benefit from their years of experience.

"I want to thank each and every one of officers for their selfless service, please stay safe.”

