Mom of Teens Breaks Down How ’Natural Consequence’ Punishments Work in Her Family

With the rise of popular parenting methods like gentle parenting and the Montessori method come new ways of doling out discipline to children. Lately, it seems like traditional punishments that many of us grew up with, like time outs and grounding, are falling out of favor with parents. Instead, many are trying something a bit different.

If you're on social media, there's a good chance you've heard about the idea of "natural consequences." Mom @alisonsaidno has taken to TikTok to explain how it works with her teenage children, and it sounds like she's really onto something here.

She explained a recent situation she ran into with one of her kids and the way she handled it. She homeschools her kids, and found out that her daughter lost her graduation portfolio, which took more than two weeks of work to complete.

Instead of grounding her and having her feel shame over what happened, she let her face the natural consequences of her mistake: She had to do all the work again, and find a way to make sure she doesn't lose it all again.

"Her consequence was having to do extra work. Her consequence was that gut-wrenching feeling and realizing she had to do work instead of going out and having fun. Punishment not required," she said.

After all, this is how it works when we mess up in the adult world, and now is as good a time as any to teach her that lesson.

Ultimately, what matters most is finding what works for your kids and your family in general, but it might be a good thing that discipline is starting to evolve.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for all the latest news on parenting, education, and more.