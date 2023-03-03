Local named to dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus

– Heidi Kidd, a resident of Atascadero, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). The honor is bestowed on students who complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

UMGC, which was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce, now enrolls some 90,000 students annually. The university offers bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid, and face-to-face programs and specializations.

For more information about UMGC and its programs, visit www.umgc.edu.