Zoo Trivia Night returns March 11

– The Charles Paddock Zoo is hosting its third annual Zoo Trivia Night on Saturday, March 11 from 5-8 p.m. The event is an opportunity for animal enthusiasts to showcase their knowledge and enjoy exotic animals from around the world while also supporting the Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo.

Individual tickets for the event are available for $30 per ticket, and groups of five can purchase a table for $125. Each ticket includes zoo admission and three beverages, with the option to purchase food and additional drinks from the Paradise Shaved Ice Food Truck. First and second-place prizes will also be awarded.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is one of 233 institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) out of over 3,000 zoos in the United States. The zoo is committed to conserving endangered species, educating the public about the natural world, and providing a safe and enjoyable recreational resource for residents and visitors of the Central Coast of California. The zoo is home to over 200 animal species, including several unique species not commonly seen in facilities of its size such as the fossa, red pandas, Malayan tiger, lemurs, and meerkats.

For more information and event rules, visit www.charlespadockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080. The Charles Paddock Zoo is located next to Atascadero Lake Park on Highway 41.