‘Faith’ Trailer: South Korean Director Na Hong-jin Showcases The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s New Capabilities In His Gloomy, Fight-Heavy Short By Ned Booth, 4 days ago

For those who love South Korean cinema, Na Hong-jin‘s “The Wailing” was a special treat when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016: ...