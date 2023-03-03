Open in App
Watch live as Joe Biden awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam War veteran

By Mary-Kate Findon,

5 days ago

Watch live from The White House as Joe Biden presents a Vietnam War veteran with the Medal of Honor, the county's highest military award for valour.

The US president is presenting Retired Colonel Paris D. Davis the award for his "conspicuous gallantry” in protecting his Company amid enemy fire.

Paris D. Davis "distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty," The White House said in a statement.

The veteran rescued two of his fellow American soldiers who became "incapacitated" in combat during his time as an army captain in 1965.

He engaged the enemy in "hand-to-hand combat" and "exposed himself to the intense enemy fire" as he did so, according to the statement.

Despite being wounded himself, Captain Davis refused medical extraction and continued to fight until all of his Company was pulled out.

