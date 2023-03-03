Open in App
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Taco Week returning for its 3rd year

By Stephanie Thompson,

5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A popular event for food lovers is returning to the Capital City — Columbus Taco Week is making its return this summer for a third year in a row.

Several restaurants in Columbus will serve up their best taco dishes for just $2 each, according to a release. An assortment of items will be available from “traditional street tacos to unique creations” to satisfy everyone’s taste buds.

Some parts of Columbus Zoo are looking at $50M in enhancements and redevelopment

“We wanted to ensure that Columbus Taco Week remains an inclusive event, accessible to everyone in the community,” said Hugo Albornoz, the founder of Columbus Taco Week. That’s why participating restaurants will be offering discounted tacos throughout the week, making it easier for everyone to enjoy Columbus’s finest tacos.

Taco enthusiasts can come together to enjoy the city’s best food while also benefitting a local nonprofit organization — Feed the Kids Columbus — an organization that helps to provide meals to children in need.

Edwards Cos. eyes late 2023 completion of PNC Plaza renovation

“It’s a great opportunity for people to indulge in delicious food while supporting a worthy cause,” noted Albornoz.

Columbus Taco Week runs from June 5 through June 10, bringing all taco lovers together for a purpose. For a full list of participating restaurants and their taco offerings, visit the Columbus Taco Week website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

