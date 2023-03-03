Open in App
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Adam Levine Teases 'Coolest' & 'Different' Maroon 5 Project Is In the Works

By Sierra Marquina,

5 days ago
Are we getting a new album? Or something else?! Adam Levine teased Maroon 5 is working on its "coolest" and most "different" project yet.

The frontman shared the news while chatting with Ryan Seacrest about their upcoming Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

"We are working on something that is unbelievably cool," Adam shared. "...I'm most excited about this thing than I've been in a long time. Maybe [it's an album]," he teased. "It's music. It's definitely music. ... We're right in the middle of it, but just know I think it's one of the coolest things we've done and very different."

As for Vegas, that's also going to be a unique experience for fans.

"People will be seeing us in a completely different light," Adam promised.

Listen back to the full interview below for more from Adam including what it's like being a dad of three!

