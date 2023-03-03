Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
Report: Bucks 'emerged as frontrunners' to sign Goran Dragic

By Michael Mulford,

5 days ago
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There may already be a suitor for a former Bulls guard.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls waived veteran guard Goran Dragic to open up a roster spot and provide Dragic with a chance to sign with a contender following Chicago’s acquisition of Patrick Beverley.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are the frontrunners to sign Dragic.

The Bucks have won 16 games in a row, moving into the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, which will give Dragic a chance at chasing a ring in his 15th season.

Dragic averaged 6.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 51 games this season with the Bulls.

