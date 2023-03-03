Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL Combine schedule and broadcast information for Ohio State players

By Phil Harrison,

4 days ago

We are just a little over a month away from the annual hoopla known as the NFL draft. Before that though, players that are shoo-ins to be drafted will be poked, prodded, and interviewed in the annual NFL Scouting Combine.

In the case of Ohio State, there are eight players invited to participate, and if you’re a football junkie like ourselves and most others that visit this free OSU website, then you like to take all the action in and see who impresses — especially the players wearing scarlet and gray.

To make it easier to find all of the action, we’ve outlined when and where you can find each Ohio State player throughout the combine so that you can grab some time to watch feats of athletic endeavors from these Buckeyes out in Indianapolis.

Ohio State Invitees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OfwI_0l6g4H4r00
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the second half of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle

Dawand Jones, Offensive Line

Luke Wypler, Center

Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Zach Harrison, Defensive End

Cam Brown, Cornerback

Ronnie Hickman, Safety

The NFL Scouting Combine Workout Schedule

The Workout Schedule

Defensive Lineman and Linebackers | Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Defensive Backs and Special Teams | Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Quarterbacks, Receivers, and Tight Ends | Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Offensive Lineman and Running Backs | Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Ohio State Player Schedules

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34uhIH_0l6g4H4r00
Feb 28, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The NFL Scouting Combine logo on the marquee sign at Indiana Convention Center. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Linemen

Zach Harrison in Group 2

Defensive Backs

Cam Brown in Group 1

Ronnie Hickman in Group 2

Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers

C.J. Stroud in Group 2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Group 2

Offensive Linemen

Paris Johnson Jr. in Group 1

Dawand Jones in Group 1

Luke Wyplar in Group 2

How to Watch

Basic info

When: Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5

Where: Indiana Convention Center (Indianapolis, Indiana)

How to watch/stream

Broadcast: NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eagles could be on the verge of losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a massive free agent deal
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX1 day ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO1 day ago
Ravens EVP Ozzie Newsome says team will franchise tag QB Lamar Jackson if no deal struck by deadline
Baltimore, MD19 hours ago
Report: Titans shopped Derrick Henry for trade during NFL Combine
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Does the Lamar Jackson discussion rise to the level of collusion?
Cleveland, OH54 minutes ago
Where Texas RB Bijan Robinson lands in latest NFL mock draft after combine
Austin, TX1 day ago
Former Nittany Lion Saquon Barkley receives franchise tag
State College, PA47 minutes ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Statements from Chiefs GM Brett Veach, HC Andy Reid on release of Frank Clark
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Viktor Hovland's caddie rushes to PGA Tour Superstore for replacement 3-wood before 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Bengals met with TE Tucker Kraft before 2023 NFL draft
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Re-drafting Steelers picks in new 7-round NFL mock draft sim
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Raven place non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD3 hours ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket for ESPN has been updated. Is Penn State in?
State College, PA12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy