Christina Ricci Accused Of Calling Child Protective Services On Ex-Husband In Nasty Custody War

Christina Ricci ’ s ex-husband James Heerdegen has gone back to court demanding more custody of their son and accused the actress of calling Child Protective Services on him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Heerdegen submitted a declaration in court as part of his bitter way with Ricci over their 8-year-old.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, recently, the judge presiding over the couple’s divorce suspended Heerdegen’s overnight visits with the child after Ricci asked for the change.

The Wednesday star said the child’s therapist had made the recommendation based on multiple claims.

Now, Heerdegen said that he is “requesting that my overnights be restored, given that they were taken away under the false pretense of their being an established status, quo, which there wasn’t."

He said he has completed 8 parenting classes as ordered. Heerdegen then revealed that Ricci and the child’s therapist had “attempted to have child protective services open a case [against him] with the claims they submitted to the court”

He said, “Child Protective Services declined to even investigate , indicating that the allegations against me do not (in the eyes of the State of California) merit the need for child protection.”

Heerdegen accuses Ricci of being motivated by anger. He said that during a December 20, 2022 call she told him he “deserves to lose my child, my career, and all agency because of the hell I put her through.”

Further, he said that Ricci “has refused on multiple occasions to attend any kind of co-parenting counseling with me, in spite of the fact that it would help us to communicate, for the benefit of our son,” he said.

He said, “Ricci’s refusal shows that she is not willing to compromise her anger for the sake of her own child’s well-being.”

In the past, Ricci has told the court, “Jimmy cannot be trusted to tell this Court the truth about anything. He is an angry, vindictive person who will only seek to blame others for his problems.”

She added, “Jimmy will repeat over and over again to this court that he does not have a lawyer because this fact somehow excuses him from having to file truthful pleadings.”

Ricci said the overnight should remain suspended until Heerdegen submits to an “independent psychiatric evaluation.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the exes have been fighting in court for months. Ricci and Heerdegen settled their divorce in December . They agreed to share joint legal custody with Ricci having most of the physical custody. Weeks later, Ricci was back in court demanding her ex’s custody be stripped.