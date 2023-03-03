Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Steelers takeaways from DL/LB at the NFL Scouting Combine

By Curt Popejoy,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NO4qg_0l6fmNGx00

On Thursday, the defensive linemen and linebackers took the field at the NFL Scouting Combine. These are both serious positions of need for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are three quick takeaways.

Calijah Kancey, welcome to the first round

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eqzp3_0l6fmNGx00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kancey had a huge day and put himself squarely in the first-round mix and that means he has to be an option for the Steelers. A penetrating defensive tackle who some view as undersized but plays with impressive quickness and leverage.

Speed all over the field

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151ksI_0l6fmNGx00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It is remarkable how far pre-combine training has come. Players show up bigger and faster every year. 2023 was no exception. In addition to a 4.67 40 by Kancey at 281 pounds, Clemons DT Bryan Bresee ran a 4.86 40 at 298 pounds and Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith burnt up the track with a 4.39 40 at 238 pounds.

Be weary of Andre Carter II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mV1Rv_0l6fmNGx00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

I had high hopes for Army EDGE Andre Carter II to bounce back after his struggles at the Senior Bowl but it didn’t happen. Carter is part of a large group of big edge players and with guys like Ohio State’s Zach Harrison and Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness performing much better, he has some catching up to do.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Big changes in new Steelers 7-round mock draft after the combine
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Steelers update 7-round mock draft do-over: Big trade edition
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
NFL players don't understand why Lamar Jackson's market has reportedly dried up
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN1 day ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
CBS Sports suggests Titans-Dolphins trade for Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Steelers pass on using franchise tag and focus on free agency
Pittsburgh, PA23 hours ago
Maryland defensive lineman will enter transfer portal, could be big USC target
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Anthony Richardson had 'instant rapport' with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Badgers offer 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from Wisconsin
Madison, WI1 day ago
Panthers release 3 players on Wednesday
Charlotte, NC5 hours ago
3 left tackle options for Chiefs in free agency
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Panthers named top trade destination for Titans RB Derrick Henry
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Commanders named a potential landing spot for top free-agent linebacker
Washington, DC1 day ago
Tyler Boyd has thoughts about the Ravens and Lamar Jackson drama
Baltimore, MD4 hours ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket for ESPN has been updated. Is Penn State in?
State College, PA1 day ago
Panthers reportedly 'seriously interested' in only 3 QBs from 2023 draft
Charlotte, NC14 hours ago
Seahawks players and legends cry foul over Lamar Jackson situation
Seattle, WA17 hours ago
Is Taylor Lewan's tweet a sign of things to come for Chiefs in free agency?
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy