The Last of Us episode 8 release date and time: How to watch on HBO and HBO Max

It's almost the end when you watch The Last of Us episode 8 online tonight. The penultimate episode of the season is here, and it's got Ellie facing off against some very bad men.

The Last of Us HBO Max episode 8 release date, time

U.S. date and time: The Last of Us episode 8 airs on Sunday (March 5th) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO, when it becomes available on HBO Max .

The Last of Us U.K. release date: Monday (March 6th) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

The Last of Us AU release date: Monday (March 6th) at 1 p.m. AEDT on Binge and Foxtel Now .

And before we break down what's at hand, know that HBO Max has already locked in The Last of Us season 2 . It's happening. You might as well call it The Last of Us Part II on HBO, but that's a conversation for a different day.

As I detailed in Tom's Guide's The Last of Us episode 7 recap and review , Joel (Pedro Pascal) is still injured following a run-in with some men at the university. Ellie (Bella Ramsey) tried to stitch him up, in a house they're taking shelter in, but her work doesn't seem to be enough so far.

In the below trailer, you'll see that Ellie's come across David (Scott Sheperd), a leader of an organization that we'll just call a cult. His right hand man James (Troy Baker, who was Joel in the game) is doesn't want to bring Ellie in — she's just another mouth to feed.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Last of Us episode 8, no matter where you are.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 8 online in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

HBO and HBO Max are the two ways to watch The Last of Us episode 8 online in the U.S..

The Last of Us episode 8 broadcasts on Sunday (March 5th) on HBO at 9 p.m. ET, and streams on HBO Max at the same time.

Scroll down for the full schedule.

HBO Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $16 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier). View Deal

How to watch The Last of Us episode 8 online in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Last of Us episode 8 is going to air on Sky Atlantic (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K. So, look for it at 2 a.m. GMT on Monday (March 6th). The episode also re-airs at the more normal time of 9 p.m. GMT.

Visiting the UK and can't find it either? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 8 online in Canada

Crave is the home of The Last of Us in Canada, and episode 8 will air at its normal time, just like it does in the U.S.. So, get ready to watch The Last of Us episode 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday (March 5th) on Crave's HBO channel.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the service you prefer.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 8 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch The Last of Us episode 8 online in Australia. So, on Monday (March 6th) look for the new episode at 1 p.m. AEDT.

Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing.

The Last of Us episodes schedule

The Last of Us cast

The Last of Us is led by Pedro Pascal as Joel, who is a survivor in the pandemic-ravaged America. Fans of the video game should note that Merle Dandridge voiced the character Marlene in the video games, and that Jeffrey Pierce provided the voice of Tommy in The Last of Us games.