Longhorns Looking to Bounce Back Against Cal State Fullerton

By Connor Zimmerlee,

5 days ago

The Longhorns start the month of March with a weekend road series against the Titans.

The Texas Longhorns (3-5) will hit the road this weekend as they take on Cal State Fullerton (2-4) in their first true road series of the year.

It has been an up and down season through eight games for the Longhorns, as they started out rather poorly at 0-3 before bouncing back strong to win three straight games.

However, they've now lost two in a row and are looking to avoid another losing streak in non-conference play.

As for Cal State Fullerton, the Titans enter this game on a two-game losing streak of their own after dropping two against Michigan. They've displayed a potent offense so far, averaging almost seven runs per game through six games.

The Longhorns will have their hands full with the Titans this weekend, and here is everything you need to know about the series from how to watch to a preview of the Titans.

How to watch/listen:

Game 1: Friday at 8 p.m. CT (ESPN+/ TexasSports.com/audio )

Game 2: Saturday at 7 p.m. CT (ESPN+/ TexasSports.com/audio )

Game 3: Sunday at 2 p.m. CT (ESPN+/ TexasSports.com/audio )

Cal State Fullerton by the numbers

Record: 2-4

Runs scored: 40

Runs allowed: 50

Team ERA: 7.36

Team Avg.: .284

Cal State Fullerton wins this series if...

They can keep up their potent offensive numbers against a Texas pitching staff that has started its season strong. Doing so puts all the pressure on the Longhorns lineup to keep up in terms offensive production, something they've struggled to show they can do through eight games this season.

Texas wins this series if...

The bats wake up and perform consistently through all three games. The pitching staff has shown they have what it takes to limit opposing lineups, however the offense has not consistently put it together yet. If they do, though, the Longhorns could start off the month of March strong with a much-needed series win over the Titans.

