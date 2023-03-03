NFL Draft 2023: Some Names Outside The First-Round-Defense

We're all aware of the top names in this year's NFL Draft, but there are six other rounds where some value and quality players could be had. Here are a few names for you on the defense of players we like in those later rounds.

NASHVILLE - On Thursday, we shared a few names of offensive skill players we've been intrigued by as potential targets for the Tennessee Titans in the latter rounds of April's NFL Draft.

While opinions on a player's ability and potential vary depending on the individual assessing a prospect, the players we've targeted in this and the previous article are ones we feel would be good fits for the Titans' style.

However, keep in mind that things could change in the coming season with the new offensive coordinator and general manager.

Here are the players we like on the defensive side as potential later-round additions for the Titans in the 2023 draft class.

DEFENSE

Mazi Smith: Defensive Tackle, Michigan- A massive human standing 6'3" and 337 lbs, who, according to The University of Michigan, can bench press 20-plus reps of 325 pounds (typically it's done at 225 lbs), with a max of 550 pounds. Smith reportedly posted a 44-inch vertical jump and 9 feet, 4 1/2 inches in the broad jump. However, Smith skipped out on his scheduled media session on Wednesday at the combine, which raises concerns. That said, he is a massive individual who could be a nice addition to the Titans run defense paired with Jeffrey Simmons.

Keondre Coburn: Defensive Tackle, Texas- Like Smith, Coburn is a massive space eater inside at 6'2" and 332 lbs. He ran an impressive 5.22 forty on Thursday in Indianapolis, which is very impressive at that size. Adding him or Smith would mean that opposing offenses would almost have to use two blockers in the run game to move either of these guys, which would allow "Big Jeff" to face more single blocking at the line of scrimmage, which would be a win for the Titans.

Moro Ojomo: Defensive Tackle, Texas- Coburn's teammate with the Longhorns, Ojomo is another guy who could add value to the Titans defensive line rotation in later rounds. At 6'3" and 292 lbs, Ojomo turned in a 5.04 forty at the combine this week. He is a guy that will need some fine-tuning to his game, but you can't teach size, speed, and athleticism, all things Ojomo naturally possesses.

Mike Morris: Edge, Michigan- Another Wolverine, Morris is someone I've liked since the first time I watched him play. He's long (6'5" and 275lbs), has an above average wingspan, and a reported 4.95 forty time. However, it's his production that stood out last season, where he played in 11 games amassing 321 total snaps. He recorded 31 tackles and three assists while making 17 stops. He produced 35 total pressures as a pass rusher, including 19 QB hurries, 7 QB hits, and 9 sacks on the year.

Owen Pappoe: Linebacker, Auburn- To say he is undersized might be an understatement (6'0" and 225 lbs), but what he lacks in size, he makes up for in sheer speed, having registered a 4.39 forty time. The guy makes plays all over the field and would be a nice chess piece for a Titans defense that could use him to cover tight ends downfield or be a blitzer off the edge or in the middle. He most likely would not be a three-down player, but in a league predicated on speed, this guy has it, and plays with a physical edge and toughness.

Demarvin Overshown: Linebacker, Texas- Another Longhorn, but his game appeals to us as a fit inside for the Titans. He's 6'3" and 229lbs, with a 4.53 forty, making him a big and speedy guy who can chase down plays outside the box but also has a large enough frame to stand strong against the run inside.

Mehki Garner: Corner, LSU- One of the things I like best about Garner is his length. At 6'1" and 220 lbs, Garner possesses the size to go against the big receivers in the league. His 4.59 forty speed is not elite, but he has some tools, and with proper coaching, he could be a nice piece to work with as a later-round guy in this class.

Darius Rush: Corner, South Carolina- Rush has size, length, and elite speed but has flown under the radar for many so far in evaluations. At 6'1" and 186 lbs, with 4.38 speed, Rush is a guy with proper coaching who has the intangibles to be a solid NFL corner for a few years.

There you have it, some guys we like as lat-round possible picks for the Titans in the 2023 draft.

