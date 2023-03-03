Titans’ Offseason Positional Review: Offensive Tackle

The Tennessee Titans need to make some major changes at the offensive tackle position this offseason, but what does the roster look like currently at tackle as the Titans head into free agency in March.

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans are expected to add multiple tackles to the roster mix in 2023. Additions could come from the NFL Draft, free agency or, more than likely, both. With Taylor Lewan already cut, the Titans offensive tackle position is super thin. Outside of who could be added at offensive tackle, what is the current state of the offensive tackle position for the Titans. Let’s take a look.

Under Contract

Nicholas Petit-Frere - $1.2 Million Cap Hit

Petit-Frere won the starting right tackle role in training camp as a rookie out of Ohio State. Petit-Frere, or NPF as he is affectionately known in the fan base, had his fair share of ups and downs in his first season. While he was the best offensive tackle on the team in 2022, there is a chance that NPF is moved inside to play guard if the Titans choose to add two starting level tackles. While his role may be up in the air at this time, what we know is NPF will be on the Titans next season and will have a chance to be a starter, even if it is not at the right tackle spot he played as a rookie.

Dillon Radunz - $1.7 Million Cap Hit

Radunz being included in the tackle section may be somewhat controversial. Radunz has split his time on the field between guard and tackle. The Titans’ coaching staff may view him more as a guard, but Radunz has played his best ball at the NFL level on the outside at tackle. Radunz tore his ACL in Week 15 of 2022 though, so he may not be able to contribute much in 2023. It could very well be his last season in Tennessee.

Andrew Rupcich - $750k Cap Hit

Most of the time Rupcich spent with the Titans last year was on the practice squad and he was brought back to the organization after 2022 concluded on a Future’s contract. Essentially, Rupcich is invited to Titans’ training camp in the summer, but has no real impact on the salary cap. Rupcich was one of the best offensive lineman in NAIA history out of Culver-Stockton where he was named All-American three times, but he has yet to carve out a real role with the Titans.

Pending Free Agents

Dennis Daley

It would be an objective thing to say if you said Dennis Daley was the worst offensive tackle in the NFL last year. He played in 16 games for the Titans and gave up the second most sacks of any offensive tackle with 12 and gave up the third most pressures with 52. The Titans traded their fifth round pick in 2024 to acquire Daley, a move that seems ill-advised in hindsight. Daley most likely won’t return to the Titans and everyone who wants to see the Titans win in 2023 should be happy to see that.

Le’Raven Clark

Clark only played in 14% of the Titans offensive snaps last year, but he, like Daley, is not expected to be back with the Titans in 2023. At this point in his career, Clark is holding onto his NFL career by a thread. The Titans would be wise to set themselves up to not need Clark’s services next season.

