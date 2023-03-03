‘This is it for me’: Stewart reflects on full-circle movement after first season with Cosby

KINGSPORT — Last Tuesday night, Brian Stewart completed the first year of what he hopes to be a long and prosperous tenure with the Cosby boys basketball program.

It did not end as he wanted or expected, as the Eagles lost in the region semifinals.

But he will have plenty of time to do what he came here to do — especially after enduring so much to arrive where he is now.

In 2020, Stewart decided to step away from a South Doyle program where he won over 100 games in six seasons.

Then, he served as an assistant coach at Anderson County for two seasons — only to be passed over for the head coaching job when the Mavericks did not fulfill expectations.

Finally, he was informed he was the favorite for two other jobs — and did not get them.

By the summer of 2022, Stewart thought he was out of opportunities to be a head coach.

“And then,” he said with a smile, “Cosby called.”

Like his journey through coaching, Stewart’s road to Cosby has been far from simple.

But the journey that led here, the puzzle pieces that fell in just the right way for him to land on The Hill?

They have been so providential, so perfectly-fitting, that Stewart was left shedding thick, reflective tears on Tuesday night — and for good reason.

“It’s weird,” he summarized, his voice cracking with emotion. “The paths we take in life.”

No matter how weird, though, Stewart’s position at Cosby is one he hopes to hold until he retires — and one that has been in the back of his mind since he was the same age his players are now.

Introduced at 17

In the spring of 1999, Stewart — then a 17-year-old junior at Oliver Springs High School — walked with teammates onto the hardwood at Tennessee’s Thompson-Boling Arena.

They were there for a scrimmage, preparing for their final seasons in the Bobcat purple and gold.

The opponent that day: Manney Moore’s Cosby Eagles.

More specifically, what would become one of the Eagles’ two state runner-up teams, meaning Eric Coggins, Matthew Raines, Josh Webb, David Savard and so many others.

Even now, Stewart’s mind spins back to the familiarity, the competitiveness, within the gym that day.

They provided the reasoning for him to honor them with the reunion night they had at the Hancock County game this year.

And back then, those aspects drew Stewart to the Eagles immediately.

“I remember thinking that these guys were a lot like us,” Stewart said. “That they were every bit as good as we were, and we were a 2A school at the time. But we played a 3A schedule — and the toughest team we played all year was that scrimmage with Cosby.”

“That,” he added, “was an instant connection. It was as competitive as you could ever get at that point in the year for a scrimmage that meant absolutely nothing. And ever since then, I’ve known about Cosby.”

Stewart and his teammates held onto their Cosby memories long enough to watch the Eagles in the state tournament after their own game had ended.

But he had been hooked even deeper, the admiration driving him to stay apprised of the program’s state — even as he began his own coaching career.

“It’s something I look back on to this day,” he said. “I’ve always followed since then just because of the kind of people and competitors that they were.”

So thick was Stewart’s appreciation that, by the time he coached at South Doyle, he tried to help generate offers for former Cosby great Trey Johnson.

Then, however, came the decision to leave South Knoxville. Late nights followed, with Stewart wondering aloud if he would ever sit in a head coach’s chair again.

“At this point,” Stewart said, “I’m going, ‘What do I have to do?’”

He did not have to wait long for an answer — though he will admit now that it is not one he expected.

“I hadn’t even applied for a single-A job in years, and I had a big school mentality,” he said. “I was thinking 3A or 4A. It was so far from my radar. And then, I saw the Cosby opening on the TSSAA website.”

At first, he could not believe that the position — this position, with the raucous crowds and packed gyms and gritty teams he had come to know from a distance — was open.

“So I immediately called Jeff Fancher,” he said, “and asked if they would give me a look.”

Fancher confirmed that he thought Cosby would, then sent then-athletic director Will Lewis’ number to Stewart.

After an interview had been scheduled, the wheels of change began to grind into motion.

“I was afraid,” Stewart admitted. “Because I wanted the job. I wanted to be a head coach again.”

‘This is it for me’

When Stewart went in for the interview, he had only told a few people — “maybe three,” he said.

So after he talked to Lewis, walked around the school and drove away, Stewart was surprised when he had an incoming call.

It was former Cosby coach Brad Flatford, who had dialed Stewart to ask about the interview.

“I asked how he knew about it,” Stewart said with a chuckle. “And he said, ‘Buddy it’s Cosby.’ And oddly enough, I knew right then that it was the kind of place I wanted to be. Because whoever leaked that I was there to interview just confirmed everything again.”

The only step left was Stewart’s hiring, which he announced in a tweet on May 9, 2022.

Now, fast forward 10 months — sliding the focus back to Tuesday night — and this has been a season unlike any that he has ever experienced.

A strategic breakdown and rebuild through the off-season. A new roster and quick result, with a 2-0 start.

Then, Hayden Green’s accident. An 0-7 losing streak. Another restructuring of the offense. And a response that, by the end of this season, left the Eagles one game shy of a sectional berth after they won just five games last season.

Through all that, the responses from his team and the community have only reinforced what Stewart has thought for a while now — and what he told to his counterpart, Lady Eagles coach Cody Lowe, before the region tournament meeting.

“We were riding in the car, and Cody asked me my dream job,” explained Stewart. “And I said that it would sound weird since he’s one of the homegrown folks — but this is it.”

“Where would I want to go that the people are so passionate and care so much,” Stewart added, the tears beginning to well up once more. “The outpouring of support, the tradition, the things we’ll be able to do. I don’t intend to go anywhere. This is it for me. My first year, I learned this is everything I didn’t know I always wanted.”