Wilmington, MA
CBS Boston

SUV crashes into Wilmington home

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzyCw_0l6fYfop00

WILMINGTON — An SUV crashed into a home in Wilmington late Thursday night, causing significant damage.

Officers responded to the Woburn Street home around 9:50 p.m., finding an SUV lodged into the side of the house.

Frankie Melanson

The vehicle crossed through the yards of two other homes, leaving lengthy tire marks in the snow leading up to where it made impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBEI8_0l6fYfop00
The driver travelled across the front yards of the home and a neighboring house before crashing into the residence. Frankie Melanson

The driver received medical attention at the scene and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, the building inspector deemed the home uninhabitable.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

