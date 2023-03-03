Paris Police 1905 cast: who's who in the French crime drama

Paris Police 1905 returns to BBC Four, and with it, sees the return of fan favorites five years on from the first season.

The first episode of Paris Police 1905 begins on Christmas Eve 1904, before leading in to the new year and taking our characters into a January filled with pimps, blackmailers and crooked doctors, and a body lying in the Bois de Boulogne.

We'll also be catching up with some of the characters five years on from the original series, to see what they're up to, and fans will be pleased to know plenty of the main characters are back for another round.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Paris Police 1905 .

Jérémie Laheurte as Antoine Jouin

Inspector Antoine Jouin returns as the lead character in Paris Police 1905, where we find him getting involved in a brand new investigation. But five years has passed so the character has grown a fair amount since we last saw him.

He's played by model and actor Jérémie Laheurte , who has also had roles in movies like Blue is the Warmest Colour , Driving Madeleine and A Private War .

Évelyne Brochu as Marguerite "Meg" Steinheil

Meg's character is based on the real-life Maguerite Steinheil, a French woman who was known for her many love affairs with important men. She quickly became a prominent figure in Parisian society, owning a salon that was frequented by important figures.

Évelyne Brochu is best known for her role as Delphine Cormier in the sci-fi thriller series Orphan Black and has also starred in films such as Pawn Sacrifice and A Brother's Love .

Marc Barbé as Louis Lepine

Louis Lepine is the Chief of Police and also became a lawyer, politician and inventor throughout his life. He is also based on a real life figure, and works closely with Antoine Jouin in the series.

Actor Marc Barbé is known for his roles in La Vie En Rose , Gauguin , and Section Zéro.

Eugénie Derouand as Jeanne Chauvin

Jeanne Chauvin was the second woman to obtain a degree in law in France, but struggled to practice law due to her gender, leading to her spending most of her life fighting for her right to practice law. In the series, she's the love interest of Jouin.

This role is played by Eugénie Derouand, who recently starred in the horror movie The Advent Calendar and the TV series Inside .

Alexandre Trocki as Commissaire Cochefert

Commissaire Cochefert is a senior police officer working in Paris, who is very involved with the cases depicted in the Paris Police series. During his time in office, he worked for the Seine department and then in Boulogne, where we'll see him in the upcoming series.

This role is played by Alexandre Trocki who has starred in other TV shows such as Mauvaise Pioche and Unit 42 .

Who else is in Paris Police 1905?