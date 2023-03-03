Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
DC News Now

DOJ dodges question about abortion in filing to federal judge

By Zach Schonfeld,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIAMZ_0l6fUgqO00

The Justice Department declined an opportunity from a federal judge to take a position on whether abortion is still constitutionally protected under the 13th Amendment.

In an ongoing criminal case, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly last month asked the parties to provide briefing on whether the Supreme Court considered the entire Constitution in overturning Roe v. Wade last summer, or if it only rejected the right to abortion under the 14th Amendment.

The judge’s request came after anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy, who is charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act by blocking access to an abortion clinic in Washington, D.C., contended her charges should be dropped because they were premised on abortion being a federally protected right.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) in a court filing on Friday argued that it can still enforce the FACE Act under Congress’s broad power to regulate interstate commerce.

Prosecutors argued the judge as a result can deny Handy’s motion without deciding if abortion is still protected under the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, following the high court’s landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.

“The Court need not consider, let alone decide these issues to resolve the pending motion, as doing so is not necessary to answer the straightforward jurisdictional questions before the Court,” DOJ wrote. “Put simply, the Court need not reach whether the Thirteenth Amendment — or any other provision of the Constitution — protects a right to abortion or that Congress had authority under anything other than the Commerce Clause to enact the FACE Act.”

Handy and nine others were charged with clinic access obstruction and conspiracy against rights prior to the Dobbs decision, and Handy in late January had asked the judge to dismiss the charges.

“There is no longer a federal constitutional interest to protect, and Congress lacks jurisdiction. For the same reason, the Court here does likewise,” Handy’s attorney wrote to Kollar-Kotelly, who was nominated by former President Clinton.

Handy’s reply to DOJ’s argument is due by March 17.

The Hill has reached out to Handy’s attorney for comment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC newsLocal Washington, DC
US Senate votes to block DC’s revised criminal code
Washington, DC2 hours ago
House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie Taylor Greene
Washington, DC6 hours ago
Accused carjacker, burglar escapes from custody at DC hospital
Washington, DC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pennsylvania doctor arrested, charged for writing fraud drug prescriptions
Murrysville, PA2 days ago
Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Atheists' Lawsuit
Ocala, FL2 days ago
Coroner explains how wife didn’t notice body of Illinois man in home for months
Troy, IL2 days ago
Abducted Americans stepped into ‘hot zone’ of cartel warfare
El Paso, TX2 days ago
DOJ issues scathing civil rights report on Louisville police
Louisville, KY11 hours ago
Six year old who allegedly shot teacher in Virginia will not face charges: report
Newport News, VA3 hours ago
Senate Foreign Relations panel approves Garcetti to serve as India ambassador
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Officers, man killed identified in Frederick shooting
Frederick, MD1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy