A suspicious person wearing a mask from the movie Scream prompted multiple calls to police on Monday, 27 February.

Footage captures the figure standing in the town square of Sonoma, California , near First Street East and East Napa Street.

The individual, who sported the iconic white Ghostface mask and hood, was hired by a company through Paramount in a marketing stunt for the upcoming Scream 6 film, according to Sonoma Police Department.

